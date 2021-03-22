Law Enforcement

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

10:25 p.m. — Someone drove through a yard and hit a city sign, 100 block of Northwest 11th Avenue.

Umatilla County

Saturday

9:30 a.m. — Trespass, Pickers Paradise, 84027 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

12:47 a.m. — Driving a stolen vehicle, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Sunday

12:22 p.m. — Trevaughn D. Abernathy, for investigation of a Department of Corrections violation.

2:18 p.m. — Erica Soledad Rodrigu Cabrera, for investigation of intimidating a public servant.

Tags

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.