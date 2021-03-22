Law Enforcement
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
10:25 p.m. — Someone drove through a yard and hit a city sign, 100 block of Northwest 11th Avenue.
Umatilla County
Saturday
9:30 a.m. — Trespass, Pickers Paradise, 84027 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
12:47 a.m. — Driving a stolen vehicle, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Sunday
12:22 p.m. — Trevaughn D. Abernathy, for investigation of a Department of Corrections violation.
2:18 p.m. — Erica Soledad Rodrigu Cabrera, for investigation of intimidating a public servant.