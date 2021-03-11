LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

2:51 a.m. — Vehicle went off road and struck tree, driver abandoned vehicle in roadway, Reser Road and Fair Acres Lane, Walla Walla County.

Feb. 26

2:37 p.m. — Various ID cards and expired credit cards found in dumpster at fairgrounds.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

6:07 p.m. — Stolen phone, 00 block of North Columbia Street.

10:24 a.m. — Package theft, 600 block, Northwest First Avenue.

Umatilla-County

Wednesday

5:14 a.m. — Prowler, Hurst Lane and West Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater.

Tuesday

11:27 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle, Blue Mountain Station Road and Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

2 p.m. — Hit and run, no injuries, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

10:40 a.m. — Joel T. Hines for investigation of a DOC violation and being a fugitive.

College Place

Wednesday

1:10 a.m. — Skyler S. Pfleger for investigation of a felony fugitive warrant.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Thursday

6:46 p.m. — Bush fire, North 13th Avenue and West Moore Street.

 

Tags

Reporter

Jeremy Burnham covers education and Columbia County for the Union-Bulletin. He is a recent graduate of Eastern Washington University, where he studied journalism, and is an Eastern Eagle fanatic.