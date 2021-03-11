LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
2:51 a.m. — Vehicle went off road and struck tree, driver abandoned vehicle in roadway, Reser Road and Fair Acres Lane, Walla Walla County.
Feb. 26
2:37 p.m. — Various ID cards and expired credit cards found in dumpster at fairgrounds.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
6:07 p.m. — Stolen phone, 00 block of North Columbia Street.
10:24 a.m. — Package theft, 600 block, Northwest First Avenue.
Umatilla-County
Wednesday
5:14 a.m. — Prowler, Hurst Lane and West Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater.
Tuesday
11:27 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle, Blue Mountain Station Road and Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
2 p.m. — Hit and run, no injuries, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
10:40 a.m. — Joel T. Hines for investigation of a DOC violation and being a fugitive.
College Place
Wednesday
1:10 a.m. — Skyler S. Pfleger for investigation of a felony fugitive warrant.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Thursday
6:46 p.m. — Bush fire, North 13th Avenue and West Moore Street.