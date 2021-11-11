LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
3:10 p.m. — Stolen air compressor, 900 block Boyer Avenue.
12:39 p.m. — Theft, 1900 block Isaacs Avenue.
10:21 a.m. — Theft, 300 block Chase Avenue.
Monday
6:10 p.m. — Theft, 200 block, Main Street.
5:18 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 700 block, South Ninth Avenue.
12:22 p.m. — Burglary, apartment left trashed, 1900 block Melrose Street.
10:10 a.m. — Computer fraud, 400 block, West Alder Street.
9:09 a.m. — Theft, 1100 block Entley Street.
Sunday
2:29 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block North Seventh Avenue.
8:44 a.m — Burglary, 300 block Grove Street.
Saturday
2:07 p.m. — Burglary, 1000 block, East Alder Street.
Friday
3:26 p.m. — Burglary, 2200 block, Isaccs Avenue.
9:04 a.m. — Theft, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.
Nov. 5
8:35 p.m. — Burglary of a storage shed, 400 block, North Seventh Avenue.
5 22 p.m. — Attempted theft of a vehicle, 200 block West Chestnut Street.
5:51 a.m. — Burglary, 200 block, West Chestnut Street.
Nov. 4
10:57 p.m. — Theft, Vehicle key fob stolen, 400 block, Ash Street.
4:04 p.m. — Male suspect fled scene of collision, 600 block, South Fourth Avenue.
Nov. 3
8:59 p.m. — Theft, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.
11:10 a.m. — Fraud, 1500 block, West Rose Street.
9:26 a.m. — Illegal dumping, 00 block, Birch Street.
Nov. 2
4:33 p.m. — Assault, 2000 block Melrose Street.
8:55 a.m. — Theft, 1100 block Abadie Street.
College Place
Monday
10:35 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, no injuries, East Whitman Drive and Southeast Myra Road.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
19:38 a.m. — Theft, cell phone stolen, 300 block Raspberry Loop.
8:43 a.m. — Criminal Mischief, damaged vehicle window, 500 block Northwest Eighth Avenue.
Tuesday
9:34 p.m. — Criminal mischief, car egged, 1200 block Stonewood Court.
9:18 p.m. — Criminal mischief, house egged, 100 block Southeast Ninth Ave.
2:50 p.m. — Collision, driver struck two marked cars in parking lot, no injuries, 100 block, South Columbia Street.
Monday
10:12 a.m. — Car theft, 8000 block Northeast Third Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
10:05 a.m. — Robbery, 200 block Wilson Hollow Road, Waitsburg.
1:23 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block, Cherry Street, Burbank.
Saturday
2:30 p.m. — Damaged fence, 1700 block Lake Road, Burbank.
Friday
3:08 p.m. — Catalytic converter stolen off motor home, 00 block Summers Circle, Walla Walla County.
Nov. 3
3:37 p.m. — Stolen vehicle recovered, Prescott.
Nov. 2
12:55 p.m. — Harassment, 600 block, Electric Ave, Walla Walla County.
Nov. 1
7:7 a.m. — Harassment, 200 block, East Maple Street, Burbank
Nov. 4
6:40 p.m. — Burglary, 2800 block Blackbird Bend, Walla Walla County.
Oct. 30
6:14 p.m. — Stolen property recovered, 1600 block Plaza Way, Walla Walla.
Oct. 28
8:47 p.m. — Assault, 100 block Cherry Street, Burbank.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
9:15 p.m. — Trespass, North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater.
5:34 p.m. — Harassment, East Main Street, Athena.
Monday
7:11 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, Highway 334, Athena.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Sunday
1:55 a.m. — Hut on fire, 400 block, South 14th avenue.
Saturday
10:22 p.m. — Two vehicle collision, South Colville Street and East Poplar Street.
Nov. 4
4:04 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 200 block, Malcolm Street.
