LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
WEDNESDAY
9:42 p.m. — Trespassing, 600 block, West Alder Street.
7:34 a.m. — Vehicle Prowl, 1900 block, Melrose Street.
MONDAY
5:35 p.m. — Protection order violation, threat to kill, 100 block, Malcolm Street.
1:31 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1700 block, Fairway Drive.
SUNDAY
9:29 p.m. — Narcotics, gas station employee found bag containing drugs on floor of store, 1900 block, Isaacs Avenue.
1:38 p.m. — Lost property, keys lost somewhere downtown.
12:50 a.m. — Malicious mischief, broken window at residence, 500 block, Roosevelt Street.
12:03 a.m. — Assault, woman assaulted by three other women, 1700 block, Isaacs Avenue.
SATURDAY
2:37 p.m. — Package theft, 100 block, West Chestnut Street.
12:33 p.m. — Found property, West Poplar Street and South Third Avenue.
FRIDAY
4:20 p.m. — Vehicle tabs stolen, 800 block, Main Street.
3:14 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 500 block, North Sixth Avenue.
10:34 a.m. — Vehicle Prowl, 1900 block, Melrose Street.
10:30 a.m. — Found knife, North Colville Street and East Sumach Street.
Oct. 7
1:16 p.m. — Stolen mail, 1600 block, Discover Drive.
6:22 a.m. — Theft, 900 block, Bonsella Street.
College Place
WEDNESDAY
10:26 a.m. — Malicious mischief, two windows shot with pellet gun, 600 block, College Avenue.
MONDAY
12:44 a.m. — Two vehicle collision, no injury, East Whitman Drive and Northeast Larch Avenue.
SUNDAY
3:29 p.m. — Malicious mischief, car keyed while owner in store, 1700 block, Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard.
SATURDAY
6:59 p.m. — Malicious mischief, Two windows broken on vehicle, Scenic View Drive.
Walla Walla County
MONDAY
3:53 p.m. — Stolen vehicle, 00 block, Wehe Loop, Prescott.
SUNDAY
10:10 p.m. — DUI, 00 block, Harrison Place, Burbank.
SATURDAY
10:32 p.m. — Stolen vehicle recovered, Cottonwood Road and Pikes Peak Road, Walla Walla County.
FRIDAY
9:29 p.m. — Hit and run, 100 block, North D Street, Prescott.
Sept. 13
8:01 a.m. — Burglary, tools stolen, 500 block, Second Avenue, Burbank.
Milton-Freewater
SUNDAY
2:30 p.m. — Stolen gas, 400 block, Main Street.
OCT. 7
7:39 a.m. — Malicious mischief, graffiti, 00 block, Northwest Fourth Avenue.
Umatilla County
TUESDAY
5:32 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
9:57 a.m. — Theft, County Road, Milton-Freewater.
7:43 a.m. Two-vehicle collision, no injuries, West Crockett Road and Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
MONDAY
6:18 p.m. — Trespass, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:02 a.m. — Theft, West, Lincoln Street, Athena.
SUNDAY
3:56 p.m. — Trespass, Highway 204, Weston.
2:37 p.m. — Harassment, Course Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
FRIDAY
1:12 p.m. — Trespass, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
12:07 p.m. — Burglary, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
3:06 a.m. — Fight, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
SATURDAY
8:36 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Highway 12 and Abel Lane.
FRIDAY
10:01 a.m. — Natural gas line struck, 1500 block, Melrose Street.
OCT. 7
9:08 p.m. — Burn complaint, 1100 block, Elm Street.
6:03 p.m. — Burn complaint, 200 block, Avery Street.
4:19 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, West Main Street and North Ninth Avenue.
