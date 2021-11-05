LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
2:23 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 2200 block Melrose Street.
1:20 p.m. — Theft, 2000 block Howard Street.
12:53 p.m. — Theft, 1200 block, Bonesella Street.
12:45 p.m. — Theft 1500 block Kelly Place.
11:42 p.m. — Assault, 600 block Locust Street.
8:17 a.m. — Trespass, 400 block South Seventh Avenue.
Monday
4:38 p.m. — Trespass, 200 block, East Alder Street.
Sunday
1:08 p.m. — Found property, set of keys, 700 block Myra Road.
Friday
12:43 p.m. — Pickup truck stolen, 2000 block Sunbar Street.
12:43 p.m. — Package theft, 100 block, West Pine Street.
11:58 a.m. — Stolen medication, 800 block Sprague Avenue.
Oct. 28
3:34 p.m. — Assault, 1300 block North 13th Avenue.
10:18 a.m. — Found wallet, 700 block West Cherry Street.
Oct. 27
2:43 p.m. — Theft, 200 block, West Chestnut Street.
11:08 a.m. — Theft, 900 block Ninth Avenue.
7:50 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1300 block Dell Avenue.
Oct. 25
1:41 p.m. — Burglary, 1600 block Isaacs Avenue.
Oct. 21
11:42 a.m. — Assault, 1600 block, East Alder Street.
College Place
Tuesday
5:06 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard and Highway 125.
4:50 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block Southwest First Street.
7:47 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 11 block Southwest Eighth Street.
Sauturday
3:01 a.m. — Collision, vehicle crashed into duplex, no injuries, 800 block Marine Drive.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
2:33 p.m. — Criminal Mischief, graffiti found in restroom at park, 200 block De Haven Street.
Monday
11:53 p.m. — Reckless driving, 400 block, Main Street.
11:20 p.m. — Hit-and-run, no injuries, car struck while parked at Safeway, 400 block, North Columbia Street.
1:47 p.m. — Criminal mischief, house egged, 300 block Raspberry Loop.
10:56 a.m. — Criminal Mischief, damage to restroom at park, 00 block Northeast Eighth Avenue.
Saturday
4:32 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, no injuries, Northeast Fifth Avenue and WArd Street.
Friday
1:08 p.m. — Criminal mischief, broken car window, 00 block, Columbia Street.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
2:31 p.m. — Assault, 200 block North B Street, Prescott.
Monday
3:48 p.m. — Trespass, 700 block Kohler Road, Burbank.
Friday
10:46 p.m. — DUI, Highway 12 and Byrnes Road, Touchet.
11:38 a.m. — Lost gun reported, 700 block Walnut Street, Waitsburg.
Oct. 27
3:13 p.m. — Package theft, 200 block Harbor Boulevard, Burbank.
Oct. 26
7:59 p.m. — Stolen trailer recovered, 500 block Humorist Road, Burbank.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
7:37 p.m. — Disabled vehicle, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
12:01 p.m. — Disturbance, Tum A Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.
7:33 p.m. — Collision, Depot Street, Weston.
Monday
4:40 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
12:51 p.m. — Assault, East Main Street, Athena.
Sunday
6:53 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, South Broad Street, Weston.
6:37 p.m. — Harassment, South Third Street, Athena.
6:43 a.m. — Hit and run, Wildhorse Road, Athena.
2:55 a.m. — Trespass, Yellow Jacket Road, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
3:28 p.m. — Burglary, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
2:26 p.m. — Trespass, East Main Street, Athena.
Friday
5:42 p.m. — Harassment, Course Creek Road, Milton Freewater.
2:45 p.m. — Theft, North Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater.
8:32 p.m. — Harassment, Southwest Second Avenue, Milton-Freewater.
Oct. 28
5:58 p.m. — Fight, Stiller Lane, Milton-Freewater.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
6:18 p.m. — Vehicle hit parked car, no injuries, 1600 block, Fern Avenue.
Tuesday
4:26 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, 1700 block Pleasant Street.
Monday
10:57 p.m. — Sparks coming from chimney, 300 block Howard Street.
3:55 p.m. — Two vehicle collision, The Dalles Military Road and Southeast Myra Road.
Saturday
7:35 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, non-injury, West Poplar Street and South Ninth Avenue.
Friday
8:38 a.m. — Two vehicle-collision, South Second Avenue and East Chestnut Street.
