LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
3:46 p.m. — Burglary, 800 block Figueroa Street.
9:21 a.m. — Stolen tools recovered, 200 block Prospect Avenue.
8:46 a.m. — Moped stolen then recovered, 300 block East Pine Street.
Monday
3:54 p.m. — Fraudulent charge, 1400 block Drumheller Street.
12:12 p.m. — Stolen vehicle recovered 300 block West Cherry Street.
10:22 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1000 block Isaacs Avenue.
6:55 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block West Maple Street.
Sunday
11:38 p.m. — Theft, 1400 block The Dalles Military Road.
9:27 a.m. — Burglary, 400 block Crescent Street.
2:37 p.m. — Theft, 200 block Chestnut Street.
Saturday
3:24 p.m. — Robbery, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
2:14 p.m. — Trespass, 200 block East Alder Street.
Friday
3:07 p.m. — Fraud, 1400 Street West Pine Street.
Oct. 22
9:13 a.m. — Stolen property recovered, 500 block South Ninth Avenue.
5:08 a.m. — Weapons violation, 1600 block K Street.
Oct. 21
8:01 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 2300 block Eastgate Street.
2:58 p.m. — Assault, 1100 block Rees Avenue.
Oct. 19
1:44 p.m. — Assault, 5200 block Isaacs Avenue.
Oct. 18
4:09 p.m. — Theft, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue.
1:15 p.m. — Assault, 800 block Second Avenue.
Oct. 17
5:44 p.m. — Fraud, 200 block West Birch Street.
1:16 p.m. — Assault, 00 block East Chestnut Street.
Oct. 15
9:24 p.m. — Child neglect, officers arrived at hotel after several 911 calls from juveniles to find that they were left unattended for several hours, parent later found, 1400 block West Pine Street.
Oct. 9
9:11 a.m. — Theft, 00 block Elk Fork Drive.
Oct. 4
3:53 p.m. — Theft, 1400 block, The Dalles Military Road.
College Place
Wednesday
10:53 a.m. — Collision, driver backed into neighbor’s car, Southeast Fifth Street and Southeast Larch Avenue.
Monday
1:49 p.m. — theft, 1000 block Northeast Spitzenburg Street.
Sunday
6:25 p.m. — Two vehicle collision, South College Avenue and Southeast 10th Street.
Saturday
3:03 p.m. — Burglary, 700 block, Southeast Bedford Loop.
2:14 p.m. — Keyed car, 200 block, East Whitman Drive.
Friday
3:53 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, no injuries, Southwest Bade Avenue.
Oct. 21
8:11 a.m. — package theft, 300 block College Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
1:18 p.m. — Criminal mischief, broken mailbox, 600 block Sunset Drive, Burbank.
4:43 a.m. — burglary, 500 block West Humorist Road, Burbank.
Friday
5:30 p.m. — Assault, 100 block Opal Avenue, Prescott.
Oct. 20
3:15 p.m. — Theft, 00 block West Langdon Road.
8:52 a.m. — Stolen vehicle, 1455 Country Club Road, Walla Walla County.
Oct. 19
7:43 a.m. — Trespass, 00 block, Wehe Loop, Prescott.
Oct. 2
11:57 a.m. — Burglary of multiple storage units, 200 block Second Avenue, Burbank.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
7:45 p.m. — Purse stolen from parked vehicle, 1000 block Northeast Third Avenue.
5:11 p.m. — Stolen vehicle, 700 block South Mill Street.
Sunday
8:36, theft, tools and utility trailer taken from construction site, Key Boulevard and Gregory Street.
Friday
8:41 p.m. — Hit and run, no injuries, 500 block, North Main Street.
Oct. 21
7:27 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 400 block Elzora Street.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
2:10 p.m. — Littering, Powerline Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:34 a.m. — Harassment, Hunt Court, Athena.
Tuesday
2:26 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle, Course Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
Sunday
11:34 a.m. — Theft, Hurst Lane, Milton-Freewater.
2:12 a.m. — Noise complaint, Cold Way Lane, Weston.
Saturday
10:17 p.m. — Assault, East Main Street, Athena.
9:23 p.m. — Harassment, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
7:56 p.m. — Trespass, East Main Street, Weston.
7:39 a.m. — Burglary, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.
Oct. 21
11:36 a.m. — Trespass, East Main Street, Athena.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
8:38 a.m. — Two vehicle collision, no transport, East Chestnut Street and Howard Street.
Tuesday
8:07 p.m. — bicyclist struck by vehicle, no transport, 400 block West Poplar Street.
Sunday
5:23 p.m. — Power line down, 1200 block Figueroa Street.
3:35 p.m. — Tree down, power line down with sparks, 300 block Grove Street.
2:04 p.m. — Limb down, power line sparking, East Alder Street and South Division Street.
1:04 p.m. — Tree down, power line down, 200 block Birch Street.
10:48 a.m. — Branch fell on house and power line, 900 block Figueroa Street.
10:10 a.m. — Tree fell on car and power line, East Birch Street and South Palouse Street.
10:01 a.m. — Low hanging cable line, Fern Avenue and East Tietan Street.
9:50 a.m. — Person stuck in elevator between floors, 600 block Boyer Avenue.
9:23 a.m. — Tree fell on power line, 2000 block Delmont Street.
Friday
1:54 p.m. — Tree limb fell on power line, 900 block, Alder Street.
11:32 a.m. — Two vehicle collision, no transports, Northeast Myra Road, West Rose Street.
Oct. 21
10:49 p.m. — Branch down on power line, Whitman Street and South Clinton Street.
Oct. 18
12:13 p.m. — Vehicle smoking from engine, Ash Street and Isaacs Avenue.
