LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
TUESDAY
8:30 a.m. — Harassment, 200 block West Birch Street.
MONDAY
10:55 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block Cascade Drive.
12:01 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 200 block Palouse Street.
SUNDAY
3:13 p.m. — Slashed tires, 100 block Bush Street.
SATURDAY
1:49 p.m. — Lost wallet and keys, 00 block Colville Street.
2:38 a.m. — Theft, 600 block Tietan Street.
2:05 a.m. — Stolen vehicle, 100 block Newell Street.
FRIDAY
11:37 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 2000 block Isaacs Drive.
3:10 p.m. — Stolen bike, 900 block Chase Avenue.
2:20 p.m. — Assault, 500 block Washington Street.
8:57 a.m. — 55 gallons of gasoline stolen, 2100 block South Second Avenue.
OCT. 14
9:30 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 300 block Catherine Street.
OCT. 13
7:57 a.m. — Burglary, 200 block West Birch Street.
OCT. 3
2:14 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1700 block Fairway Drive.
College Place
WEDNESDAY
12:44 p.m. — Items stolen overnight from car parked in garage, 400 block Southeast Third Street.
8:42 p.m. — Items stolen overnight from car, 600 block Magnoni Drive.
FRIDAY
3:40 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, no injuries, Northeast Ash Avenue and East Whitman Drive.
2:06 p.m. — Broken window shot with pellet gun, 600 block South College Avenue.
OCT. 13
8:56 a.m. — Package theft, 1100 block Southwest Bade Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
WEDNESDAY
1:10 p.m. — Electric meter stolen, 100 block Southeast First Avenue.
7:50 a.m. — Damage to sunroof of vehicle, 500 block Northeast Fifth Avenue.
FRIDAY
3:43 p.m. — Car keyed, 900 block South Main Street.
OCT. 14
12:14 a.m. — Hit-and-run of parked vehicle, no injuries, 1200 block Lamb Street.
Umatilla County
WEDNESDAY
8:52 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
1:14 p.m. — Assault, Fruitvale Road, Milton-Freewater.
12:29 p.m. — Graffiti, Sunquist and Triangle Station roads, Milton-Freewater.
9:46 a.m. — Theft, North Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater.
8:22 a.m. — Unauthorized used of vehicle, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
6:51 a.m. — Theft, North Second and East Main streets, Athena.
TUESDAY
2:10 p.m. — Burglary, Highway 204, Weston.
11:22 a.m. — Abandoned Vehicle, North Second and Main streets, Athena.
9:19 a.m. — Theft, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
9:18 p.m. — Burglary, Fruitvale Road, Milton-Freewater.
MONDAY
5:22 p.m. — Theft, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:35 a.m. — Burglary, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
SUNDAY
4:14 p.m. — Trespass, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
3:49 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle, Milton Cemetery and Grant roads, Milton-Freewater.
12:42 p.m. — Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, South Water Street, Weston.
6:52 a.m. — Fight, North Water Street, Weston.
Saturday
8:49 p.m. — Assault, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
OCT. 14
9:20 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle, Coe Road, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla County
FRIDAY
5:42 p.m. — Identity theft, 1100 block Lawson Lane.
Oct. 12
12:51 p.m. — Identity theft, 900 block Bryant Avenue.
Oct. 3
4:40 a.m. — Stolen license plate, 13900 block Dodd Road, Burbank.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
SATURDAY
6:30 p.m. — Smell of gas, 300 block Linden Lane.
FRIDAY
8:16 a.m. — Smoke coming from windows, 300 block Catherine Street.
