LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
8:02 a.m. — Robbery, 00 block North Ninth Avenue.
10:59 a.m. — Fraud, 00 block East Main Street.
6:17 p.m. — Identity theft, 500 block Hope Street.
10:12 p.m. — Illicit pornography investigation.
Monday
9:05 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, Whitman College campus, 515 Boyer Ave.
11:20 a.m. — Identity theft, 200 block Northeast Deccio Road.
3:13 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block East Maple Street.
Sunday
1:12 a.m — Vehicle prowl, 1900 block Garrison Street.
Saturday
1 a.m. — House egged, 2000 block Glen Erin Drive.
2:23 p.m. — Gang graffiti on fence, 400 block North Palouse Street.
Oct. 1
12:56 p.m. — Theft, Walla Walla Community College, 640 Water Center Drive.
2:05 p.m. — Identity theft, 200 block Whistling Duck Road.
Sept. 30
5:32 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 00 block East Oak Street.
9:05 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1100 block Alvarado Terrace.
Sept. 29
7:22 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1400 block West Pine Street.
Sept. 28
9:47 p.m. — Gun shots heard, shell casings found, Washington Apartments, 2 E. Birch St.
Sept. 27
7:24 p.m. — Mountain bike stolen, 500 block South 12th Avenue.
8:07 p.m. — Hit-and-run crash, two vehicles, one suspect arrested, intersection South Ninth Avenue and West Poplar Street.
9:04 p.m. — House window broken out, 00 block West Walnut Street.
Sept. 26
6:03 p.m. — Theft, 500 block Howard Street.
Sept. 23
9:40 a.m. — Burglary, Walla Walla Community College, 550 Campus Loop.
Sept. 19
12:34 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1400 block West Pine Street.
4:46 p.m. — Theft, 600 block Military Street.
Sept. 17
8:33 a.m. — Burglary, fence cut open, Lightfoot’s Towing, 2840 Melrose St.
Sept. 13
12:33 p.m. — Person jogging with dog on leash attacked by four loose dogs, minor injuries, intersection East Isaacs Avenue and White Street.
College Place
Sunday
11:29 a.m. — School backpack stolen from car, 200 block Northwest Evans Street.
Sept. 30
4:54 p.m. — New tree stolen, 500 block Southeast Fourth Street.
Sept. 27
8:35 a.m. — Fire hydrant damaged, 300 bloc Southwest 12th Street.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
9:24 a.m. — Miter saw stolen, 4100 block Old Milton Highway, south of Walla Walla.
5:48 p.m. — Catalytic convertor stolen from vehicle, 300 block Whitman Mission Road, west of College Place.
Oct. 1
8:57 a.m. — Man damaged and removed ankle monitor, Walla Walla District Court, 455 W. Rose St.
Sept. 30
9:48 a.m. — Burglary, theft, 400 block Newtown Road, north of College Place.
12:12 p.m. — Child neglect investigation, child found alone on school grounds, 800 block West Maple Street, Burbank.
Sept. 29
8:13 a.m. — Mail stolen, 600 block Goose Island Road, Burbank.
1:30 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 3200 block Mill Creek Road, east of Walla Walla.
2:04 p.m. — Forgery, 800 block Uhling Road, Burbank.
2:32 p.m. — Credit card stolen, 5200 block Detour Road, south of Lowden.
Sept. 28
10:09 a.m. — Burglary, flatbed trailer stolen, 2700 block Yox Road, north of Walla Walla.
Sept. 27
1:31 p.m. — Inmate reportedly had pills smuggled in, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St.
2:41 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, gun stolen, 1100 block Ankney Street, east of Walla Walla.
Sept. 26
4:37 p.m. — Robbery, 100 block East Langdon Road, south of Walla Walla.
Sept. 25
11:18 a.m. — License plate from Mexico stolen, 100 block Opal Avenue, Prescott.
3:23 p.m. — License plate stolen, 1300 block Bryant Avenue, east of Walla Walla.
Sept. 24
7:30 a.m. — Hay bales stolen, intersection Peppers Bridge Road and Old Milton Highway, south of College Place.
7:34 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 00 block Roland Court, south of College Place.
9:53 a.m. — Vehicle pursuit of wanted woman, intersection Shoreline Road and Monument Drive, Burbank.
5:29 p.m. — Stolen Kennewick vehicle found, U.S. Highway 12, west of College Place.
Sept. 22
10:36 a.m. — Forgery, 1000 block Clarence Avenue, west of College Place.
Sept. 17
6:55 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, driver’s license stolen, 17800 block state Route 124, Burbank.
Aug. 31
9:50 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, wallet and medical device stolen, 00 block North Campbell Road, north of College Place.
Milton-Freewater
Saturday
1:51 p.m. — Car parts stolen, 500 block North Elizabeth Street.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
7:29 a.m. — Vehicle crash, unknown injuries, Sinclair gas station, Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.
9:39 a.m. — Catalytic convertor stolen off RV, Highway 339, near Umapine.
6:19 p.m. — About 10 cattle going in and out of public road, Weston Mountain Road, east of Weston.
Tuesday
4:50 p.m. — Illegal burn complaint, East Sherman Street, Athena.
Monday
9:03 a.m. — Theft, Winesap Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
6:17 p.m. — Two cows reported missing, Highway 339, near Umapine.
Saturday
12:47 p.m. — Utility lines down on road, intersection Highway 11 and Stateline Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
Oct. 1
9:23 a.m. — Parked vehicle damaged, North Franklin Street, Weston.
10:15 a.m. — Dog complaint, deputies warned owner, South Broad Street, Weston.
10:46 a.m. — Drug dealing, Appleton Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
10:56 a.m. — Graffiti, Catherine Avenue, near Milton-Freewater.
11:20 a.m. — Wolf sighting, referred to Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, County Road, near Milton-Freewater.
Sept. 29
4:53 p.m. — Theft, Walla Walla Nursery Co., 4176 Stateline Road, south of College Place.
6:26 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Highway 204, near Weston.
Sept. 28
12:18 p.m. — Person scammed, Johnson Road, near Weston.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
12:56 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no injuries, blocking, intersection South Ninth Avenue and West Poplar Street.
4:55 p.m. — Man ran into boy on bicycle, no reported injuries, intersection South Ninth Avenue and Willow Street.
Monday
11:43 a.m. — Man got stuck between fence and brick wall, 200 block North Sixth Avenue.
4:05 p.m. — Student trapped in elevator, Whitman College, Jewett Hall, 960 E. Isaacs Ave.
Sunday
1:07 p.m. — Illegal bonfire, 700 block North Seventh Avenue.
Saturday
1:19 a.m. — One-vehicle rollover crash, blocking, man, 44, taken to a local hospital, 4500 block Middle Waitsburg Road, north of Walla Walla.
8:58 a.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no reported injuries, 100 block South Park Street.
2:49 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, one vehicle struck house, 1400 block Whitman Street.
Oct. 1
1:30 p.m. — Power outage caused two people to get stuck in elevators, La Quinta Inn and Suites, 776 Silverstone Dr., Affinity at Walla Walla, 1706 Fairway Dr.
7:43 p.m. — Illegal bonfire, 500 block North 13th Avenue.
11:09 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, man, 20, taken to a local hospital, intersection East Rose and North Tukannon streets.
Sept. 30
8:03 a.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no reported injuries, partially blocking, intersection North Clinton Street and East Isaacs Avenue.
11:45 a.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no reported injuries, partially blocking, intersection East Isaacs Avenue and Penrose Street.
Sept. 29
7:25 a.m. — Vehicle went through fence, intersection Southeast Myra Road and East Whitman Drive.
Sept. 27
6:57 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no reported injuries, Pioneer Park, 940 E. Alder St.
8:07 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no reported injuries, partially blocking, intersection South Ninth Avenue and West Poplar Street.
Sept. 26
2:25 p.m. — Burnt food set off fire alarm, Garden Court Apartments, 420 W. Alder St.
Sept. 25
4:58 p.m. — Illegal burn complaint, 1300 block Dakota Street.
7:25 p.m. — Semi-truck with horse trailer took out utility lines, 400 block Easy Street.
10:03 p.m. — Student stuck in elevator, Whitman College, Stanton Hall, 147 S. Park St.
Sept. 22
5:26 p.m. — Paramedics aided a girl, 16, who hit utility pole while running, Fort Walla Walla Museum area, 755 Southeast Myra Road.
Sept. 21
3:29 p.m. — Burnt food set off fire alarm, Whitman College, North Hall, 933 Bonsella St.
11:52 p.m. — Overheating dryer set off smoke alarm, no fire but about $650 of damage to dryer, 1100 block West Elm Street.
Sept. 20
4:01 p.m. — Vehicle got t-boned by another, no reported injuries, partially blocking, intersection School Avenue and Loubeck Street.
