ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Sunday

10:53 a.m. — Christopher Michael Crump, for investigation of possession and intent to deliver a controlled substance.

5:20 a.m. — James Jeffrey Hickson, for investigation of third-degree assault.

Walla Walla County

Sunday

10:53 a.m. — John Kahaleopono Lacaden, for investigation of felony malicious mischief.

Washington State Patrol

Sunday

10:53 a.m. — Peter Martin Thorson, for investigation of DUI.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Sunday

10:39 p.m. — Bush fire in alley, Third Avenue and Malcolm Street.

6:16 p.m. — Collision involving a vehicle and a moped. A woman with minor injuries to her arm, near Isaacs Avenue.

 

