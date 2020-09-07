ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Sunday
10:53 a.m. — Christopher Michael Crump, for investigation of possession and intent to deliver a controlled substance.
5:20 a.m. — James Jeffrey Hickson, for investigation of third-degree assault.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
10:53 a.m. — John Kahaleopono Lacaden, for investigation of felony malicious mischief.
Washington State Patrol
Sunday
10:53 a.m. — Peter Martin Thorson, for investigation of DUI.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Sunday
10:39 p.m. — Bush fire in alley, Third Avenue and Malcolm Street.
6:16 p.m. — Collision involving a vehicle and a moped. A woman with minor injuries to her arm, near Isaacs Avenue.