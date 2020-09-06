FIRE RUNS
Saturday
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 2
2 p.m. — Wheat stubble fire, about 3 miles west of Dixie. Unknown acreage. Cause under investigation. The fire was put out quickly with mutual aid from Districts No. 4 and 8.
ARRESTS
Milton-Freewater
Friday
11:13 p.m. — Joel Torres, 31, of Pendleton, for investigation of possession of meth, resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault, harassment, misdemeanor failure to appear and felony failure to appear. Bail set at $105,000.
7:14 p.m. — Rudy Lucero, 39 of Milton-Freewater for investigation of a Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office felony warrant.
1:48 a.m. — Alberto S. Ortiz, 34, for investigation of possession of meth, second-degree disorderly conduct, two counts of first-degree trespassing, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief and two counts of first-degree burglary.
Walla Walla
Saturday
5:08 a.m. — David L. Mills, for investigation of first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief involving damage of property.
Friday
9:03 a.m. — Stephen F. Gillentine, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance and use and/or delivery of drug paraphernalia.