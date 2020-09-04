LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

10:39 a.m. — Illegal storage of personal property on public property, South Fifth and Chase avenues.

Wednesday

7:49 p.m. — Theft of a mountain bike, 300 block of Seventh Avenue.

12:00 p.m. —Theft of mail, 2000 block of Garrison Street.

11:36 a.m. — Theft of landscape bricks, 800 block of Newell Street.

Aug. 29

11:36 p.m. — Tire stabbed, 200 block of East Alder Street.

College Place

Thursday

11:59 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, noninjury, not blocking, Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard and Southeast Lamperti Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Thursday

7:10 a.m. — Burglary, State Route 125, in Prescott.

Umatilla County

Thursday

4:11 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, Waterman Road, Athena.

2:11 p.m. — Theft, Bordertown Feed & Supply, 84575 Highway 11, in Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Thursday

4:24 p.m. — Rex M. Kern Jr., for investigation of manufacturing, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver drugs and investigation of a DOC violation.

6:03 a.m. — Brandon W. Fisher, for investigation of second-degree burglary.

Umatilla County

Thursday

4:40 p.m. — Alberto G. Serrano, for investigation of burglary and possession of meth.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

7:37 p.m. — Tiffani L. Mallard, for investigation of a DOC violation.

10:35 a.m. — Carlos N. Luciano, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Wednesday

3:37 p.m. — Blanca L. Herrera, for investigation of a DOC violation.

 

