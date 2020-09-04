LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
10:39 a.m. — Illegal storage of personal property on public property, South Fifth and Chase avenues.
Wednesday
7:49 p.m. — Theft of a mountain bike, 300 block of Seventh Avenue.
12:00 p.m. —Theft of mail, 2000 block of Garrison Street.
11:36 a.m. — Theft of landscape bricks, 800 block of Newell Street.
Aug. 29
11:36 p.m. — Tire stabbed, 200 block of East Alder Street.
College Place
Thursday
11:59 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, noninjury, not blocking, Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard and Southeast Lamperti Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
7:10 a.m. — Burglary, State Route 125, in Prescott.
Umatilla County
Thursday
4:11 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, Waterman Road, Athena.
2:11 p.m. — Theft, Bordertown Feed & Supply, 84575 Highway 11, in Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Thursday
4:24 p.m. — Rex M. Kern Jr., for investigation of manufacturing, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver drugs and investigation of a DOC violation.
6:03 a.m. — Brandon W. Fisher, for investigation of second-degree burglary.
Umatilla County
Thursday
4:40 p.m. — Alberto G. Serrano, for investigation of burglary and possession of meth.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
7:37 p.m. — Tiffani L. Mallard, for investigation of a DOC violation.
10:35 a.m. — Carlos N. Luciano, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Wednesday
3:37 p.m. — Blanca L. Herrera, for investigation of a DOC violation.