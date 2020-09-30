LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

6:21 p.m. — Assault, 700 block of Northeast Myra Road.

3:19 p.m. — Assault, Tacoma Street and Wilbur Avenue.

12:38 p.m. — Theft, 400 block of Lincoln Street.

Monday

12:49 p.m. — Theft, 300 block of North Second Avenue.

12:47 p.m. — Fraud, 1400 block of The Dalles Military Road.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

6:05 p.m. — Trespass, East Van Buren Street, Athena.

11:36 a.m. — Noise complaint, Trolley Lane, Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Tuesday

7:30 p.m. — Steven Randall Hall, for investigation of second-degree assault.

3:07 p.m. — Brandon Neal Low, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.

 

