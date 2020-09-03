LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
July 31
11:12 a.m. — Burglary, 800 block of Preston Avenue, Waitsburg.
College Place
Wednesday
1:01 p.m. — Hit and run, 00 block of Northeast Ash Avenue, two vehicles collided, no injuries, one driver fled the scene before police arrived.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
1:15 p.m. — Burglary, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla
Tuesday
11:12 a.m. — Robbery, 300 block of Catherine Street.
Friday
7:27 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Bryant Avenue.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
10:47 a.m. — William A. Stubblefield Jr., for investigation of a DOC violation.
3:30 p.m. — Joseph L. Short, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
1:48 a.m. — Gary W. Fogle, 43, for investigation of a Umatilla County Sheriff's Office felony warrant.