LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla County

July 31

11:12 a.m. — Burglary, 800 block of Preston Avenue, Waitsburg.

College Place

Wednesday

1:01 p.m. — Hit and run, 00 block of Northeast Ash Avenue, two vehicles collided, no injuries, one driver fled the scene before police arrived.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

1:15 p.m. — Burglary, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

Walla Walla

Tuesday

11:12 a.m. — Robbery, 300 block of Catherine Street.

Friday

7:27 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Bryant Avenue.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

10:47 a.m. — William A. Stubblefield Jr., for investigation of a DOC violation.

3:30 p.m. — Joseph L. Short, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

1:48 a.m. — Gary W. Fogle, 43, for investigation of a Umatilla County Sheriff's Office felony warrant.

 

