LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
5:09 p.m. — Bike stolen from vehicle parked at Travelodge, 421 E. Main St.
3:59 a.m. — Pursuit of vehicle in area of North Second Avenue and East Rose Street.
Sunday
9:47 a.m. — Two unlocked vehicles prowled in 00 block of East Chestnut Street.
9:38 a.m. — Vehicle prowl in 1200 block of Tillamook St.
9:12 a.m. — Vehicle prowl in 1300 block of Tillamook St.
Friday
10:37 p.m. — Burglary in 200 block of North Roosevelt Street.
9:07 p.m. — Assault in 600 block of Francis Avenue.
5:02 p.m. — Guitar stolen earlier in month from room at A&H Motel, 2599 Isaacs Ave.
4:13 p.m. — Graffiti on fence in 800 block of Figueroa St.
2:58 p.m. — Identify theft reported in 2000 block of Hawk Drive, including unauthorized withdrawal from bank.
2:46 p.m. — Window of truck smashed and items stolen while parked at Hobby Lobby, 1571 W. Rose St.
9:25 a.m. — Illegal camping at the Walla Walla Senior Citizens Center, 720 Sprague Ave.
Walla Walla County
Monday
3:31 p.m. — Phone scammer asking for gift cards in 2000 block of Hanson Loop, Burbank.
9:31 a.m. — Assault at Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St.
Sunday
2:39 p.m. — Yard sign stolen from property in 1200 block of Shelton Road, Walla Walla.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
4:22 p.m. — Vehicle hit another vehicle in parking lot then left scene, Red Tea Garden, 14 N. Columbia St.
1:07 p.m. — Mailbox and garbage can damaged by vehicle in 900 block of Robbins Street.
8:51 a.m. — Window on motor home broken in the 100 block of Northeast First Avenue.
Umatilla County
Monday
5:47 p.m. — Vehicle hit-and-run reported on Tum-A-Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.
4:49 p.m. — Vandalism in Elliot and Birch Creek roads area, Milton-Freewater.
2:57 p.m. — Report of tractor mowing down mailboxes along Oregon side of Stateline Road.
Arrests
Department of Corrections
Monday
3:42 p.m. — Kaylee Ann Pisani, for investigation of DOC violation.