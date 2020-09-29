LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Sunday

5:09 p.m. — Bike stolen from vehicle parked at Travelodge, 421 E. Main St.

3:59 a.m. — Pursuit of vehicle in area of North Second Avenue and East Rose Street.

Sunday

9:47 a.m. — Two unlocked vehicles prowled in 00 block of East Chestnut Street.

9:38 a.m. — Vehicle prowl in 1200 block of Tillamook St.

9:12 a.m. — Vehicle prowl in 1300 block of Tillamook St.

Friday

10:37 p.m. — Burglary in 200 block of North Roosevelt Street.

9:07 p.m. — Assault in 600 block of Francis Avenue.

5:02 p.m. — Guitar stolen earlier in month from room at A&H Motel, 2599 Isaacs Ave.

4:13 p.m. — Graffiti on fence in 800 block of Figueroa St.

2:58 p.m. — Identify theft reported in 2000 block of Hawk Drive, including unauthorized withdrawal from bank.

2:46 p.m. — Window of truck smashed and items stolen while parked at Hobby Lobby, 1571 W. Rose St.

9:25 a.m. — Illegal camping at the Walla Walla Senior Citizens Center, 720 Sprague Ave.

Walla Walla County

Monday

3:31 p.m. — Phone scammer asking for gift cards in 2000 block of Hanson Loop, Burbank.

9:31 a.m. — Assault at Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St.

Sunday

2:39 p.m. — Yard sign stolen from property in 1200 block of Shelton Road, Walla Walla.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

4:22 p.m. — Vehicle hit another vehicle in parking lot then left scene, Red Tea Garden, 14 N. Columbia St.

1:07 p.m. — Mailbox and garbage can damaged by vehicle in 900 block of Robbins Street.

8:51 a.m. — Window on motor home broken in the 100 block of Northeast First Avenue.

Umatilla County

Monday

5:47 p.m. — Vehicle hit-and-run reported on Tum-A-Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.

4:49 p.m. — Vandalism in Elliot and Birch Creek roads area, Milton-Freewater.

2:57 p.m. — Report of tractor mowing down mailboxes along Oregon side of Stateline Road.

Arrests

Department of Corrections

Monday

3:42 p.m. — Kaylee Ann Pisani, for investigation of DOC violation.

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.