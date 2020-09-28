LAW ENFORCEMENT
Umatilla County
Sunday
7:20 p.m. — Trespass, Troyer Road, Milton-Freewater.
3:53 p.m. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, Weston Mountain and Tollgate, Weston.
11:41 p.m. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, Highway 204, Weston.
11:16 a.m. — Unauthorized entry of a vehicle, Weber Lane, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
18:23 p.m. — Neighbor on property refused to leave, Bade Lane, Milton-Freewater.
12:49 p.m. — Trespass, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
12:21 p.m. — Trespass, Birch Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:09 a.m. — Theft, Lefore Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:26 a.m. — Trespass, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Today
7:47 a.m. — Justin R. Felton, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.
4:36 a.m. — Braulio D. Gamez Jr., for investigation of possession of a controlled substance and violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act.
3:47 a.m. — Samantha Beltran, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.
Sunday
1:45 p.m. — Sabrina L. Cottrill, for investigation of theft of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.
8:30 a.m. — Jenean A. Lucero, for investigation of attempt to escape from a police vehicle.
Umatilla County
Saturday
8:50 p.m. — Kawlija N. Scott, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Fire Runs
Columbia County Fire District No 1.
Saturday
2:30 p.m. — Natural cover fire, no injuries, no structures burned, Columbia County Fire District No. 2 and 3 responded, Fields Gulch Road and McKay Alto Road, Waitsburg.