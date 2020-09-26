ARRESTS

Walla Walla County

Saturday

4 a.m. — Flor Esquivel Lopez, for investigation of second-degree identity theft, unlawful production or possession of a payment instrument, second-degree possession of stolen property and forgery.

Walla Walla

Thursday

10:28 a.m. — Chance W. Goldsworthy, for investigation of second-degree robbery and failure to comply. Bond set at $20,000.

12:22 p.m. — Robert T. Lucero, for investigation of first-degree trafficking of knowingly stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree theft and two counts of third-degree malicious mischief. Bond set at $30,000.

Milton-Freewater

Friday

9:20 p.m. — Jorge A. Jimenez Amador, 31, of Walla Walla for investigation of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Columbia County

Saturday

12:50 p.m. — Sherrad J. Lahd, of Dayton for investigation of contempt of court, fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Friday

2:56 p.m. — Burglary, weed eater and mower stolen from shed, 100 block of Southeast 12th Avenue.

 

