LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

2:40 a.m. — Theft of a motor vehicle, 600 block of Juniper Street.

3:28 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, flashlight stolen, hospital parking lot between Seventh Avenue and Birch Street.

10:40 a.m. — Theft, trailer stolen, corner of Melrose and North Roosevelt streets.

1:11 p.m. — Theft, stolen mail, 800 block of Woodlawn Street.

Wednesday

7:55 a.m. — Burglary, 2800 block of Melrose Street. Suspect arrested the following day.

8:52 a.m. — Burglary, 2500 block of Isaacs Avenue. Suspect arrested the following day.

1:19 p.m. — Graffiti, retaining wall on west side of Clinton Street, just north of Melrose Street.

4:34 p.m. — Burglary, 300 block of South Fourth Avenue.

5:04 p.m. — Theft, tool stolen from back porch, 100 block of South Clinton Street.

11:17 p.m. — Robbery, 100 block North Wilbur Avenue.

Sunday

10:11 a.m. — Cyberstalking reported, 500 block of East Maple Street.

Umatilla County

Thursday

12:14 p.m. — Theft, utility trailer stolen near intersection of Stateline and Elliot roads, north of Milton-Freewater.

12:18 p.m. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, U-Haul truck not returned, North Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater.

12:35 p.m. — Joined Washington State Patrol in pursuit of hit-and-run suspect along Highway 11 and Stateline Road north of Milton-Freewater.

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

12:32 p.m. — Theft, mail stolen, 3400 block of Powerline Road, south of Walla Walla.

11:07 a.m. — Theft, internet fraud, 2500 block of Kendall Road, south of Walla Walla.

8:13 a.m. — Theft, credit card scam, 100 block of Shane Porter Road, south of Walla Walla.

Sunday

9:04 p.m. — Hit and run collision; mailbox destroyed, 500 block of Humorist Road, Burbank.

 

Tags

