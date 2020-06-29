U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

11:57 a.m. — Criminal mischief, air conditioning unit damaged, 300 block Raspberry Loop.

Umatilla County

Sunday

2:25 p.m. — Robbery, Outwest Motel, 84040 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

Saturday

9:36 p.m. — Hit and run, two cars, Stateline Road, in Milton-Freewater. No further information.

11:00 a.m. — Burglary, Stateline Community Church, 85440 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

Friday

8:53 p.m. — Burglary, Stateline Community Church, 85440 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

8:30 p.m. — Theft, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

7:39 p.m. — Vehicle collided with a deer, no injuries, crash partially blocking Steen Road and Highway 11, in Weston.

Oregon State Police

Sunday

4:24 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no injuries, on State Route 332 in Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Sunday

6:15 a.m. — Daniel A. Rhoads, for investigation of two counts of burglary and three counts of theft.

