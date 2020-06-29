LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
11:57 a.m. — Criminal mischief, air conditioning unit damaged, 300 block Raspberry Loop.
Umatilla County
Sunday
2:25 p.m. — Robbery, Outwest Motel, 84040 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
9:36 p.m. — Hit and run, two cars, Stateline Road, in Milton-Freewater. No further information.
11:00 a.m. — Burglary, Stateline Community Church, 85440 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
8:53 p.m. — Burglary, Stateline Community Church, 85440 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
8:30 p.m. — Theft, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
7:39 p.m. — Vehicle collided with a deer, no injuries, crash partially blocking Steen Road and Highway 11, in Weston.
Oregon State Police
Sunday
4:24 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no injuries, on State Route 332 in Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Sunday
6:15 a.m. — Daniel A. Rhoads, for investigation of two counts of burglary and three counts of theft.