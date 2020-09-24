LAW ENFORCEMENT

Umatilla County

Wednesday

1:17 p.m. — Burglary, Highway 204, Weston.

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

5:24 p.m. — Theft of motor vehicle, ATV belonging to Eritage Resort stolen, intersection of Harvey Shaw and Dague roads, north of Walla Walla.

Monday

6:58 a.m. — Burglary, maintenance area at Walla Walla County Fairgrounds burglarized, 363 Orchard St., Walla Walla.

Sept. 17

7:55 a.m. — Stolen vehicle found, intersection of Dague and Harvey Shaw roads, north of Walla Walla.

10:58 a.m. — Theft, two people tried to steal mail but they were seen by the homeowner. Would-be thieves left in small silver car, 2500 block of Kendall Road, south of Walla Walla.

12:19 p.m. — Theft, pressure washer stolen from driveway, 300 block of Burdett Way, Wallula.

Sept. 16

10:46 a.m. — Theft, water pump stolen from back of truck, intersection of McKay Alto and Bolles roads, Waitsburg.

Sept. 2

8:45 a.m. — Theft, man took his roommate’s bike and pawned it off, 200 block of Prospect Avenue, Walla Walla.

College Place

Tuesday

7:34 p.m. — Report of broken car windows, 300 block of Northeast C Street.

Walla Walla

Wednesday

2:24 p.m. — Stolen bike found, 300 block of South Park Street.

10:01 a.m. — Theft, bike stolen, 600 block of Canary Avenue.

9:22 a.m. — Harassment and/or threats via social media, 900 block of East Sumach Street.

8:58 a.m. — Vehicle ran into fence at North Main Street Community Garden, corner of Rees Avenue and East Sumach Street.

ARRESTS

Umatilla County

Wednesday

11:11 a.m. — Carlos Luciano Nuanez Jr., for investigation of a DOC violation.

Walla Walla

Wednesday

2:55 p.m. — Senaida Garcia, for investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle.

3:29 p.m. — Mark S. Zabor, for investigation of a possession of an illegal gun, possession of a controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia, having a false license plate, Fish & Wildlife violation for unlawful use or possession of a loaded firearm while in a vehicle and two counts of failure to comply.

5:58 p.m. — Charles A. Buettner, for investigation of a DOC violation, possession of a controlled substance, failure to comply and use and/or delivery of drug paraphernalia.

6:33 p.m. — Mitchell D. Seymer, for investigation of fourth-degree assault involving domestic violence, harassment involving domestic violence and six counts of failure to comply.

Walla Walla County

Today

1:43 a.m. — Andrea C. Coviello, for investigation of DUI.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

7:34 a.m. — House fire reported, firefighters arrived and the fire was already out, 1100 block of West Elm Street. Curtains caught on fire and were smoldering a bit, possibly from a faulty electric cord.

 

