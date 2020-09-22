LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
4:39 p.m. — Assault that occurred the night before, 100 block of Newell Street.
4:01 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1300 block of Melrose Street.
12:08 p.m. — Fuel theft, 100 block of South Ninth Avenue.
8:25 a.m. — Campaign sign stolen, 1800 block of Whitman Street.
6:27 a.m. — Assault, 500 block of West Alder Street.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
7:20 p.m. — Fireworks complaint, East Bruce Street and South Water Street, Weston.
3:55 p.m. — Truck stuck on the road with cars behind it, Butler Grade and Stateline roads, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Today
6:18 a.m. — Ricky Williams Nelson, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.
Tuesday
12:30 p.m. — Caleb Wendell Peery, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or place for controlled substances.
10:55 a.m. — Phillip Matthew Rivera, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
9:09 p.m. — Rudy Lucero, 39, for investigation of a parole violation.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
11:30 a.m. — Donald Edwin Demaray, for investigation of three counts of possession of a controlled substance, a DOC violation and maintaining a dwelling or place for controlled substances.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
1:52 p.m. — Angelica Martinez, for investigation of vehicle theft.
1:45 p.m. — Kevin Melendez Tover, for investigation of vehicle theft.