LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
2:50 p.m. — Bicycle stolen in the 1800 block of Pleasant Street.
12:55 p.m. — Damage to vehicle in the 00 block of North Third Avenue.
11:06 a.m. — Man with pants down reported out in traffic in the 2000 block of Isaacs Avenue.
11:03 a.m. — Items taken from vehicle in the 00 block of Clinton Street.
9:43 a.m. — Burglary reported in the 2000 block of Parish Street.
Saturday
3:41 p.m. — Bicycle stolen from the 500 block of Edith Street.
Walla Walla County
Friday
6:49 p.m. — Cash taken from home in 3700 block of Old Milton Highway.
10:52 a.m. — Items stolen from trailer in the 400 block of Rooks Park Road.
Umatilla County
Monday
3:32 p.m. — Suspicious activity reported at West Ballou Road and State Route 11 in Milton-Freewater.
7:47 a.m. — Theft reported at Athena Grocery, 313 E. Main St., Athena.
7:08 a.m. — Vehicle collision reported in 49000 block of Umapine Road, Milton-Freewater. No injuries noted.
Columbia County
Monday
8:44 a.m. — Responded to suspicious activity at cabin on North Touchet Road, including unauthorized locks on gate and many items presumed to be from previous burglaries in area. Cabin owner reported the find to law enforcement.
Friday
3:38 p.m. — Fraud reported at The McGregor Company, 120 Cameron St., Dayton.
Arrests
Department of Corrections
Monday
10:40 a.m. — Heather M. Douglas, on investigation of DOC violation.
Columbia County
Monday
4:10 p.m. — Thomas J. Hoover Jr., on investigation of two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and residential burglary.
1:53 p.m. — Erin Keller, on investigation of theft of and possession of a stolen vehicle, residential burglary.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla
Monday
1:03 p.m. — Responded to power lines in road in 100 block of East Maple Street.
9:14 a.m. — Fire District 4 responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision at Grandview Avenue and 12th Street, College Place. Female was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.