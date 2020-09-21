LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Monday

6:44 a.m. — Vehicle taken from driveway overnight, 100 block Northeast A Street.

Saturday

12:26 p.m. — Gas syphoned from motor home, 200 block of Southwest Davis Avenue.

Umatilla County

Saturday

6:15 p.m. —Trespass, Southeast First Avenue, Milton-Freewater.

6:04 p.m. — Trespass, Birch Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

16:03 p.m. — Burglary, Camp Lane, Weston.

6:48 a.m. — Harassment, Sinclair, 84875 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

Friday

11:29 p.m. — Trespass, Villadom Mobile Home & RV Park, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.

5:52 p.m. — Theft, Hobby Farm, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.

3:54 p.m. — Vehicle accident, two vehicles involved, no injuries reported, Stateline Road and Griggs Road, Milton-Freewater.

2:47 p.m. — Theft, East College Street, Athena.

2:39 p.m. — Theft, East College Street, Athena.

9:00 a.m. — Harassment, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.

7:44 a.m. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Sunday

10:47 p.m. — Samuel Montross, for investigation of residential burglary.

Umatilla County

Sunday

1:36 p.m. — Carlos N. Luciano, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Department of Corrections

Sunday

3:43 p.m. — Katie A. Sargent, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla Fire Department

Saturday

9:31 a.m. — Vehicle hit a pedestrian, no injuries were reported, 100 block of South Palouse Street.

Friday

9:57 a.m. — Unauthorized burning, fire was out upon arrival with no structures threatened, 700 block of North 12th Avenue.

 

