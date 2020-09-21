LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
Monday
6:44 a.m. — Vehicle taken from driveway overnight, 100 block Northeast A Street.
Saturday
12:26 p.m. — Gas syphoned from motor home, 200 block of Southwest Davis Avenue.
Umatilla County
Saturday
6:15 p.m. —Trespass, Southeast First Avenue, Milton-Freewater.
6:04 p.m. — Trespass, Birch Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
16:03 p.m. — Burglary, Camp Lane, Weston.
6:48 a.m. — Harassment, Sinclair, 84875 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
11:29 p.m. — Trespass, Villadom Mobile Home & RV Park, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
5:52 p.m. — Theft, Hobby Farm, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
3:54 p.m. — Vehicle accident, two vehicles involved, no injuries reported, Stateline Road and Griggs Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:47 p.m. — Theft, East College Street, Athena.
2:39 p.m. — Theft, East College Street, Athena.
9:00 a.m. — Harassment, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
7:44 a.m. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Sunday
10:47 p.m. — Samuel Montross, for investigation of residential burglary.
Umatilla County
Sunday
1:36 p.m. — Carlos N. Luciano, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Department of Corrections
Sunday
3:43 p.m. — Katie A. Sargent, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla Fire Department
Saturday
9:31 a.m. — Vehicle hit a pedestrian, no injuries were reported, 100 block of South Palouse Street.
Friday
9:57 a.m. — Unauthorized burning, fire was out upon arrival with no structures threatened, 700 block of North 12th Avenue.