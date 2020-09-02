EMERGENCY SERVICES ES stock
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

5:31 p.m. — Theft, report of a stolen bicycle, 800 block of Howard Street.

2:31 p.m. — Theft, 900 block of South Ninth Avenue.

5:34 a.m. — Report of a hit-and-run collision, 700 block of North Ninth Avenue.

Sunday

10:56 a.m. — Theft, report of a stolen DVD player, 300 block of Catherine Street.

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

9:33 p.m. — Burglary, 3100 block of Stonechipher Road, Waitsburg.

Monday

7 p.m. — Malicious criminal mischief, 200 block of Cemetery Road, Dixie.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

6:07 p.m. — Quinnton A. Baxter, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

11:38 a.m. — Larry J. Bridges, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Washington State Patrol

Tuesday

8:50 p.m. — Bonifacio Hernandez-Aparicio, for investigation of driving under the influence.

College Place

Tuesday

4:26 p.m. — Jonathan Notturno, for investigation of second-degree assault.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

6:15 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, blocked road, no transports, South Second Avenue and East Birch Street.

5:55 p.m. — Vehicle spun out, partly blocked road, no transports, milepost 3 on State Route 125.

11:03 a.m. — Semi-truck tried turning and hit a phone poll, no transports, 500 block of North Ninth Avenue.

 

