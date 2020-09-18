FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Today
3:46 a.m. — One-vehicle rollover crash, U.S. Highway 12 at Nine Mile Hill. Walla Walla County Fire District No. 6, Washington State Patrol and Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office also responded. One man with a possible minor injury refused medical transport.
Thursday
11:03 p.m. — Grass fire, about 200 square feet at the corner of North Wilbur Avenue and U.S. Highway 12. No property damage reported, no buildings threatened. Fire was out in about 10 minutes. No cause determined.
Wednesday
3:45 p.m. — Three-vehicle crash, intersection of West Rose Street and North Fifth Avenue. Intersection blocked for several minutes while vehicles were cleared. One woman with possible minor injury did not receive a medical transport.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
8:15 a.m. — Burglary, storage unit pried open, items stolen, A&J Storage, Burbank.
11:14 a.m. — Malicious mischief, political sign damaged, 3000 block of Reservoir Road, Walla Walla.
12:08 p.m. — Theft, packages stolen from driveway, 3000 block of Powerline Road, south of Walla Walla.
Saturday
4:47 p.m. — Theft, flagpole broken, Trump flag stolen, 400 block of Frog Hollow Road, west of College Place.
College Place
Thursday
2:12 p.m. — Theft, tools stolen from truck bed, 100 block of Northeast Birch Avenue.
Walla Walla
Today
12:54 a.m. — Eluding, officers pursued vehicle on North Seventh Avenue and Willow Street.
1:03 a.m. — Hit and run, 500 block of North Bellevue Avenue.
Thursday
7:37 a.m. — Graffiti found on dugout wall at baseball field, Eastgate Lions Park, Tacoma Street.
4:45 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block of South Fourth Avenue.
Wednesday
3:56 a.m. — Window smashed out on car near intersection of North Eighth Avenue and West Elm Street.
7:07 a.m. — Theft, political yard signs stolen, 700 block of Silverstone Drive.
11:35 a.m. — Theft, two bikes reported stolen during last two weeks, 700 block of Whitman Street.
1:47 p.m. — Theft, light stolen off vehicle, 2000 block of Gemstone Drive.
11:18 p.m. — Stolen vehicle recovered, 300 block of North Third Avenue.
Tuesday
11:54 p.m. — Employee at Zip Zone, 110 S. Ninth Ave., reportedly received a counterfeit $50 bill.
Sept. 8
9:26 p.m. — Burglary, 500 block of East Rose Street.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Today
8:28 a.m. — Lucas C. Warneka, for investigation of a DOC violation.
College Place
Thursday
11:53 p.m. — Michael A. Tingle, 25, for investigation of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
11:27 p.m. — Allen G. Davis, 31, for investigation of felony probation violation.
6:54 p.m. — Jesse P. Jackson, 33, of Milton-Freewater, for investigation of a Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office felony warrant.