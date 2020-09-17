LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
7:23 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block of Tausick Way.
Sept. 10
8:48 a.m. — Fraud; person was reportedly swindled, 00 block of North Third Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
8:53 a.m. — Burglary, 1300 block of Detour Road, east of Lowden.
Monday
10 a.m. — Drive-by shooting reported, 700 block of Frog Hollow Road, west of College Place.
Sept. 10
2:33 p.m. — Theft, 17000 block of East U.S. Highway 12, Waitsburg.
2:49 p.m. — Illegal marijuana grow discovered, 100 block of Douglas Way, Wallula.
Aug. 31
10:12 a.m. — Theft of professional services, 300 block of Bruce Street, Waitsburg.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
8:40 a.m. — Jesse M. Grandstaff, for investigation of a DOC violation and possession of a controlled substance.
3:30 p.m. — Michael A. West, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Walla Walla
Wednesday
11:42 p.m. — Miguel A. Reyes Jr., for investigation of a DOC violation and possession of a stolen vehicle.