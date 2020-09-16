LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
8:08 a.m. — Graffiti on the shelter, Yantis Park.
7:38 p.m. — Graffiti on a building, 200 block of East Broadway Avenue.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
8:08 a.m. — Theft, Tum-A-Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.
1:12 p.m. — Graffiti near intersection of Price Ranch Lane and Winn Road, Weston.
8:02 p.m. — Neighborhood Watch reported vehicle found upside down on Lower Dry Creek Road near Milton-Freewater. Deputies found the vehicle abandoned and labeled it for towing.
Columbia County
Sunday
11:20 a.m. — Theft, Rose Gulch Road, Dayton.
Saturday
1:40 p.m. — Theft, U.S. Highway 12, Dayton.
Sept. 9
3:07 p.m. — Theft, Harting Grade Road.
Sept. 8
9:52 a.m. — Lewd conduct, Dayton General Hospital administrative building, Dayton.
Sept. 7
10:05 a.m. — Theft, Shangri-La River Ranch RV Resort, Dayton.