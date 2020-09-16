LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

8:08 a.m. — Graffiti on the shelter, Yantis Park.

7:38 p.m. — Graffiti on a building, 200 block of East Broadway Avenue.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

8:08 a.m. — Theft, Tum-A-Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.

1:12 p.m. — Graffiti near intersection of Price Ranch Lane and Winn Road, Weston.

8:02 p.m. — Neighborhood Watch reported vehicle found upside down on Lower Dry Creek Road near Milton-Freewater. Deputies found the vehicle abandoned and labeled it for towing.

Columbia County

Sunday

11:20 a.m. — Theft, Rose Gulch Road, Dayton.

Saturday

1:40 p.m. — Theft, U.S. Highway 12, Dayton.

Sept. 9

3:07 p.m. — Theft, Harting Grade Road.

Sept. 8

9:52 a.m. — Lewd conduct, Dayton General Hospital administrative building, Dayton.

Sept. 7

10:05 a.m. — Theft, Shangri-La River Ranch RV Resort, Dayton.

 

