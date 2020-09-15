LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
9:50 a.m. — Forgery reported at Walla Walla County Superior Courthouse, 315 W. Main St.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
11:19 a.m. – Vehicle prowled while parked at Hood Park, Burbank.
Saturday
10:14 a.m. — Tools taken from shop in the 900 block of South Campbell Road, Walla Walla.
Friday
4:33 p.m. — Leaf blower stolen at Coppei and Preston avenues, Waitsburg.
9:52 a.m. — Credit card stolen from 3500 block of Powerline Road, Walla Walla. Attempted use of the card was reported.
Thursday
3:05 p.m. — 17000 block U.S Hwy.12, Waitsburg. Weapons violation reported due to a homeowner placing booby traps created from makeshift crossbows and broadhead arrows in a residence he had temporarily vacated, in violation of state law.
Umatilla County
Monday
4:56 p.m. — Theft on Old Milton Highway, no block number given.
1:25 p.m. — Theft at Alpine Outpost at Tollgate.
12:15 a.m. — Responded to a report of animal abuse on State Route 204 out of Weston.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Monday
5:51 p.m. — David Garza Mercado, 62, on investigation of possession of methamphetamine.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla
Monday
4:21 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision at Middle Waitsburg and Preston Ranch roads.
1:09 p.m. — Walla Walla Fire District 4 responded to a small grass fire in the 3000 block of Reservoir Road.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
10:30 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision at Highway 11 and Stateline Road. One vehicle left roadway and hit embankment. Multiple agencies responded. Medics from Milton-Freewater Rural Fire District provided onsite care. One person was transported by ambulance by Walla Walla Fire District 4.