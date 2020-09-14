LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Today
5:48 a.m. — Trespassing, 00 block of West Rose Street.
Saturday
10:59 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block of Catherine Street.
8:24 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block of East Alder Street.
Friday
3:56 p.m. — Fraud-identity theft, 900 block of North 12th Avenue.
1:20 p.m. — Theft of excavation equipment sensors, 600 block of West Alder Street.
10:10 a.m. — Report of a bicycle theft, 300 block of Main Street.
3:58 a.m. — Report of a man trespassing at a construction site, 300 block of East Rose Street.
Thursday
7:14 p.m. — Bicycle cut free of a lock, 700 block of Main Street.
5:42 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 300 block of Chase Ave.
Wednesday
8:40 a.m. — Two juveniles contacted in Pioneer Park, 940 E. Alder St., after hours; case will be forwarded to Juvenile Justice Center.
6:15 p.m. — Trespassing, Safeway, 215 E. Rose St.
Tuesday
4:20 p.m. Fraud-identity theft, 1400 block of Pleasant Street.
2:48 p.m. — A person attempted to use a counterfeit $100, Conoco, 110 S. Ninth Ave.
Sept. 7
5:03 p.m. — Burglary, 500 block of Ash Street.
11:35 a.m. — Vehicle paint scratched, 500 block of West Rose Street.
Umatilla County
Sunday
10:28 p.m. —Trespass, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:08 p.m. —Theft, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:39 p.m. — Fraud/Forgery, Tum-A-Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.
12:47 p.m. — Trespass, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:11 a.m. — Harassment, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
6:02 p.m. — Theft, Long Branch Cafe & Saloon, 201 E. Main St., Weston.
3:10 p.m. — Theft, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
6:30 p.m. — Trespass, Griggs Road, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Sunday
10:33 p.m. — Keilsee K. Leisle, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.
8:11 p.m. — Anthony E. Williams, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.
Department of Corrections
Sunday
8:52 a.m. — Sonya D. Cantu, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla Fire Department
Saturday
10:54 a.m. — Single-vehicle accident, no injuries, U.S. Highway 12 and East Rees Avenue.
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4
Saturday
6:20 a.m. — Vehicle fire, no injuries, Northeast Spitzenberg Street.