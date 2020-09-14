LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Today

5:48 a.m. — Trespassing, 00 block of West Rose Street.

Saturday

10:59 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block of Catherine Street.

8:24 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block of East Alder Street.

Friday

3:56 p.m. — Fraud-identity theft, 900 block of North 12th Avenue.

1:20 p.m. — Theft of excavation equipment sensors, 600 block of West Alder Street.

10:10 a.m. — Report of a bicycle theft, 300 block of Main Street.

3:58 a.m. — Report of a man trespassing at a construction site, 300 block of East Rose Street.

Thursday

7:14 p.m. — Bicycle cut free of a lock, 700 block of Main Street.

5:42 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 300 block of Chase Ave.

Wednesday

8:40 a.m. — Two juveniles contacted in Pioneer Park, 940 E. Alder St., after hours; case will be forwarded to Juvenile Justice Center.

6:15 p.m. — Trespassing, Safeway, 215 E. Rose St.

Tuesday

4:20 p.m. Fraud-identity theft, 1400 block of Pleasant Street.

2:48 p.m. — A person attempted to use a counterfeit $100, Conoco, 110 S. Ninth Ave.

Sept. 7

5:03 p.m. — Burglary, 500 block of Ash Street.

11:35 a.m. — Vehicle paint scratched, 500 block of West Rose Street.

Umatilla County

Sunday

10:28 p.m. —Trespass, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

6:08 p.m. —Theft, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.

2:39 p.m. — Fraud/Forgery, Tum-A-Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.

12:47 p.m. — Trespass, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

9:11 a.m. — Harassment, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

Saturday

6:02 p.m. — Theft, Long Branch Cafe & Saloon, 201 E. Main St., Weston.

3:10 p.m. — Theft, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

Friday

6:30 p.m. — Trespass, Griggs Road, Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Sunday

10:33 p.m. — Keilsee K. Leisle, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.

8:11 p.m. — Anthony E. Williams, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.

Department of Corrections

Sunday

8:52 a.m. — Sonya D. Cantu, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla Fire Department

Saturday

10:54 a.m. — Single-vehicle accident, no injuries, U.S. Highway 12 and East Rees Avenue.

Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4

Saturday

6:20 a.m. — Vehicle fire, no injuries, Northeast Spitzenberg Street.

 

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.