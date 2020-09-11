LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
10:59 a.m. — Identity theft, 1100 block of Dell Avenue.
Wednesday
5:20 p.m. — Blackmail and/or extortion investigation, 100 block of Kenneth Street.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Today
1:11 a.m. — Cloeanne P. Barker, for investigation of intimidating a witness.
Thursday
6:56 p.m. — Ernesto Moreno, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Washington State Patrol
Thursday
9:43 p.m. — Samantha M. Black, for investigation of DUI; $1,000 bond.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
1:40 p.m. — Jesus E. Vasquez Jacobo, for investigation of a DOC violation.