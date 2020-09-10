LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
Wednesday
11:14 a.m. — Two-car crash, possible minor injury to one person, partially blocking roadway, 500 block of Northeast Troutdale Avenue.
Walla Walla
Wednesday
4:03 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 500 block of North Sixth Avenue.
1:37 p.m. — Blackmail and/or extortion reported, 100 block of South Colville Street.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
8:11 a.m. — Speed limit sign stolen, 1100 block of Preston Avenue, Waitsburg.
9:20 a.m. — Credit card stolen, 100 block of Hummingbird Place.
Tuesday
3:12 a.m. — DUI arrest, U.S. Highway 12, Burbank.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
2:10 p.m. — Fraud and/or forgery, Highway 204, Weston.
ARRESTS
Umatilla County
Wednesday
11:25 a.m. — Juan M. Esquivel Jr., for investigation of a DOC violation.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
12:53 p.m. — Sierra R. Uribe Clay, for investigation of intimidating a witness, two counts of complicity and liability for illegal conduct of another person, first-degree kidnapping and three counts of failure to comply.
Walla Walla
Wednesday
8:20 p.m. — Francisco C. Dela Rosa, for investigation of second-degree assault related to domestic violence.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
11:16 a.m. — Joel T. Hines, 27, of Milton-Freewater, for investigation of a Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office felony warrant.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
9:15 a.m. — Minivan rolled into field about 1/2 mile south of the intersection of State Route 125 and Spring Valley Road. Person transported to a hospital with unspecified injuries.