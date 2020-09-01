EMERGENCY SERVICES ES stock
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

1:31 p.m. — Theft, 1400 block of Durant Street.

10:07 a.m. — Harassment, 300 block of South Tenth Avenue.

7:05 a.m. — Assault, 600 block of Francis Avenue.

Sunday

10:21 p.m. — Assault, 00 block of South Roosevelt Street.

11:51 a.m. — Assault, 400 block of South Eighth Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Thursday

7:47 a.m. — Tail light broken on vehicle, 100 block of East Third Street, Waitsburg.

Wednesday

8:51 p.m. — Assault, 200 block of Reeds Road, Touchet.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

8:48 p.m. — Groceries and cart stolen from Safeway, 455 N. Columbia St.

4:15 p.m. — Campaign sign taken from yard, 600 block Northeast Fifth Avenue.

Umatilla County

Monday

6:50 p.m. — Assault, South Broad Street, Weston.

5:10 p.m. — Assault, North Water Street, Weston.

1:06 p.m. — Theft at Lincton Mountain Road and Chalet Lane, Weston.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Monday

1:10 p.m. — Lucas C. Warneka, 40, on investigation of felony telephone harassment.

 

