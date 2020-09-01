LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
1:31 p.m. — Theft, 1400 block of Durant Street.
10:07 a.m. — Harassment, 300 block of South Tenth Avenue.
7:05 a.m. — Assault, 600 block of Francis Avenue.
Sunday
10:21 p.m. — Assault, 00 block of South Roosevelt Street.
11:51 a.m. — Assault, 400 block of South Eighth Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
7:47 a.m. — Tail light broken on vehicle, 100 block of East Third Street, Waitsburg.
Wednesday
8:51 p.m. — Assault, 200 block of Reeds Road, Touchet.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
8:48 p.m. — Groceries and cart stolen from Safeway, 455 N. Columbia St.
4:15 p.m. — Campaign sign taken from yard, 600 block Northeast Fifth Avenue.
Umatilla County
Monday
6:50 p.m. — Assault, South Broad Street, Weston.
5:10 p.m. — Assault, North Water Street, Weston.
1:06 p.m. — Theft at Lincton Mountain Road and Chalet Lane, Weston.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Monday
1:10 p.m. — Lucas C. Warneka, 40, on investigation of felony telephone harassment.