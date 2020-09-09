LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Today
12:02 a.m. — Fight, 200 block of South First Avenue.
Tuesday
8:58 p.m. — Drug paraphernalia found in a seized vehicle, 700 block of Silverstone Drive.
5:37 p.m. — Burglary, 900 block of Willow Street.
Monday
11:01 p.m. — Report of drug possession, North Ninth Avenue and West Elm Street.
10:17 p.m. — Burglary, 000 block of Otis Street.
1:27 a.m. — Reported assault, 800 block of East Alder Street.
Sunday
12:02 p.m. — Theft, 1800 block of Melrose Street.
3:30 a.m. — Reported assault, 400 block of West Popular Street.
Sept. 5
3:02 p.m. — Found firearm, turned over to police, 300 block of East Main Street.
Walla Walla County
Monday
2:47 p.m. — Found drone, 400 block of East 10th Street, Waitsburg.
Sunday
10:46 p.m. — Report of malicious mischief, 2000 block of Elk Horn Road, Walla Walla County.
6:50 a.m. — Theft of 900 gallons of diesel, Hatch Grade Road and Windy Lane, Wallula.
Sept. 4
7:31 p.m. Vehicle prowl, 400 block of Rooks Park Road, Walla Walla County.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
7:34 p.m. — Noise complaint, West Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater.
College Place
Tuesday
11:15 a.m. — Theft, spark plugs missing from car, 300 block of Southeast Sixth Street.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Tuesday
9:29 p.m. — Quadir L. Brown, for investigation of residential burglary.
9:15 p.m. — Kyla R. Swenson, for investigation of a no-contact order violation.
11:40 a.m. —Salvador Pantaleon-Martinez, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance and investigation of a DOC violation.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
11:30 p.m. — Aleksander C. Padilla, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla
Wednesday
7:36 p.m. — Fire in an oven, 700 block of Wainwright Drive.