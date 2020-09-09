U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Today

12:02 a.m. — Fight, 200 block of South First Avenue.

Tuesday

8:58 p.m. — Drug paraphernalia found in a seized vehicle, 700 block of Silverstone Drive.

5:37 p.m. — Burglary, 900 block of Willow Street.

Monday

11:01 p.m. — Report of drug possession, North Ninth Avenue and West Elm Street.

10:17 p.m. — Burglary, 000 block of Otis Street.

1:27 a.m. — Reported assault, 800 block of East Alder Street.

Sunday

12:02 p.m. — Theft, 1800 block of Melrose Street.

3:30 a.m. — Reported assault, 400 block of West Popular Street.

Sept. 5

3:02 p.m. — Found firearm, turned over to police, 300 block of East Main Street.

Walla Walla County

Monday

2:47 p.m. — Found drone, 400 block of East 10th Street, Waitsburg.

Sunday

10:46 p.m. — Report of malicious mischief, 2000 block of Elk Horn Road, Walla Walla County.

6:50 a.m. — Theft of 900 gallons of diesel, Hatch Grade Road and Windy Lane, Wallula.

Sept. 4

7:31 p.m. Vehicle prowl, 400 block of Rooks Park Road, Walla Walla County.

Umatilla County 

Tuesday

7:34 p.m. — Noise complaint, West Ballou Road, Milton-Freewater.

College Place

Tuesday

11:15 a.m. — Theft, spark plugs missing from car, 300 block of Southeast Sixth Street.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Tuesday

9:29 p.m. — Quadir L. Brown, for investigation of residential burglary.

9:15 p.m. — Kyla R. Swenson, for investigation of a no-contact order violation.

11:40 a.m. —Salvador Pantaleon-Martinez, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance and investigation of a DOC violation.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

11:30 p.m. — Aleksander C. Padilla, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla

Wednesday

7:36 p.m. — Fire in an oven, 700 block of Wainwright Drive.

 

Reporter

Jeremy Burnham covers education and Columbia County for the Union-Bulletin. He is a recent graduate of Eastern Washington University, where he studied journalism, and is an Eastern Eagle fanatic.