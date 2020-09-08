LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
Saturday
6:08 p.m. — Driver in yellow vehicle hit parked motorcycle in 500 block of Southeast Date Avenue, then left scene.
8:08 a.m. — Vehicle hit fire hydrant in the 500 block of Spitzenburg Street. No injuries noted in report.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
8:47 a.m. — Toyota pickup stolen from 100 block of Miller Street.
Umatilla County
Monday
2:24 p.m. — Trespass reported on South Broad Street, Weston.
11:39 a.m. — Assist at grass fire at Kirk and Weston Cemetery roads, Weston.
Sunday
9 a.m. — Assist at brush fire at Coe and Couse Creek roads, Milton-Freewater. Contained to about 30 square-feet, no structures damaged.
7:32 a.m. — Vandalism on Griggs Road, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
7:58 p.m. — Trespass at North Hunt and West Washington streets, Athena.
2:21 p.m. — Theft on East College Street, Athena.
1:07 p.m. — Report of harassment on Griggs Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:37 a.m. — Trespass on Bork Lane, Milton-Freewater.
11:14 a.m. — Vehicle collision at Villadome Mobile Home Park, 53785 W. Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:20 a.m. — Vandalism reported on South Fork of Walla Walla River Road.
Friday
3:06 p.m. — Vehicle fire at Trolley Lane and Stateline Road, no injuries reported.
2:02 p.m. — Theft at Green Accres Mobile Park, 53752 Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:22 a.m. — Trespass at Self Stor of Milton-Freewater, 84097 Hwy. 11, Milton-Freewater.
7:59 a.m. — Theft reported at Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
6:51 a.m. — Theft reported on East Darwin Street, Athena.
Oregon State Police
Saturday
3:12 p.m. — Motorcycle collision on Highway 204 in the Tollgate area. Driver Robin Wheeler, 63, of Milton-Freewater went into gravel off roadway and lost control of a Honda motorcycle. Wheeler was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with minor injuries.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Monday
11:18 p.m. — Bernardo Fernandez, 27, for investigation of unlawful imprisonment, assault and possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday
9:13 p.m. — Edgar Contreras Vargas, for investigation of DUI.
Oregon State Police
Friday
8:39 p.m. — Aaron Carper, 36, Milton-Freewater, for investigation of DUII.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla
Monday
8:37 p.m. — Tree branches on power lines causing sparking, Highland Road and Southview Drive.
6:07 p.m. — Utility line in road in 1400 block of Ruth Street.
5:45 p.m. — Power lines across road in 1100 block of Alvarado Terrace.
4:54 p.m. — Power line nearly in road on West Chestnut Street.
4 p.m. — Power lines hanging down over westbound lanes of East Sumach Street.
3:56 p.m. — Falling tree piece hit power line and knocked out transformer at 518 Pleasant St.
3:03 p.m. — Falling tree limb took down power lines at Balm and Center streets.
12:53 p.m. — Tree down on Wellington Avenue at J Street, blocking road.
12:40 p.m. — Three-car collision at 12339 W. U.S. Highway 12, unknown injuries.
8:41 a.m. — Unknown driver hit power pole at North Palouse and East Sumach streets.
Sunday
10:37 p.m. — Use of firework started a fire at 103 Malcolm St.
10:14 p.m. — Fire reported in cell at Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave. Cause was a heated pot thrown in a toilet.
Saturday
10:05 a.m. — Large limb across power lines and street at 821 Sturm Ave.