LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Saturday

6:08 p.m. — Driver in yellow vehicle hit parked motorcycle in 500 block of Southeast Date Avenue, then left scene.

8:08 a.m. — Vehicle hit fire hydrant in the 500 block of Spitzenburg Street. No injuries noted in report.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

8:47 a.m. — Toyota pickup stolen from 100 block of Miller Street.

Umatilla County

Monday

2:24 p.m. — Trespass reported on South Broad Street, Weston.

11:39 a.m. — Assist at grass fire at Kirk and Weston Cemetery roads, Weston.

Sunday

9 a.m. — Assist at brush fire at Coe and Couse Creek roads, Milton-Freewater. Contained to about 30 square-feet, no structures damaged.

7:32 a.m. — Vandalism on Griggs Road, Milton-Freewater.

Saturday

7:58 p.m. — Trespass at North Hunt and West Washington streets, Athena.

2:21 p.m. — Theft on East College Street, Athena.

1:07 p.m. — Report of harassment on Griggs Road, Milton-Freewater.

11:37 a.m. — Trespass on Bork Lane, Milton-Freewater.

11:14 a.m. — Vehicle collision at Villadome Mobile Home Park, 53785 W. Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.

8:20 a.m. — Vandalism reported on South Fork of Walla Walla River Road.

Friday

3:06 p.m. — Vehicle fire at Trolley Lane and Stateline Road, no injuries reported.

2:02 p.m. — Theft at Green Accres Mobile Park, 53752 Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.

8:22 a.m. — Trespass at Self Stor of Milton-Freewater, 84097 Hwy. 11, Milton-Freewater.

7:59 a.m. — Theft reported at Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

6:51 a.m. — Theft reported on East Darwin Street, Athena.

Oregon State Police

Saturday

3:12 p.m. — Motorcycle collision on Highway 204 in the Tollgate area. Driver Robin Wheeler, 63, of Milton-Freewater went into gravel off roadway and lost control of a Honda motorcycle. Wheeler was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with minor injuries.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Monday

11:18 p.m. — Bernardo Fernandez, 27, for investigation of unlawful imprisonment, assault and possession of methamphetamine.

Sunday

9:13 p.m. — Edgar Contreras Vargas, for investigation of DUI.

Oregon State Police

Friday

8:39 p.m. — Aaron Carper, 36, Milton-Freewater, for investigation of DUII.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla

Monday

8:37 p.m. — Tree branches on power lines causing sparking, Highland Road and Southview Drive.

6:07 p.m. — Utility line in road in 1400 block of Ruth Street.

5:45 p.m. — Power lines across road in 1100 block of Alvarado Terrace.

4:54 p.m. — Power line nearly in road on West Chestnut Street.

4 p.m. — Power lines hanging down over westbound lanes of East Sumach Street.

3:56 p.m. — Falling tree piece hit power line and knocked out transformer at 518 Pleasant St.

3:03 p.m. — Falling tree limb took down power lines at Balm and Center streets.

12:53 p.m. — Tree down on Wellington Avenue at J Street, blocking road.

12:40 p.m. — Three-car collision at 12339 W. U.S. Highway 12, unknown injuries.

8:41 a.m. — Unknown driver hit power pole at North Palouse and East Sumach streets.

Sunday

10:37 p.m. — Use of firework started a fire at 103 Malcolm St.

10:14 p.m. — Fire reported in cell at Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave. Cause was a heated pot thrown in a toilet.

Saturday

10:05 a.m. — Large limb across power lines and street at 821 Sturm Ave.

 

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.