LAW ENFORCEMENT
Umatilla County
Thursday
12:30 p.m. — Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater. Man with chainsaw refusing to leave.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Saturday
10:43 a.m. — Farnum Skyler Smart, for investigation of fugitive from justice.
Friday
11 p.m. — Cody Jacob Ogden, for investigation of malicious mischief.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
2:05 a.m — Jose G. Ortizvega, for investigation of motor vehicle theft.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla
Saturday
3:24 a.m. — Last Chance and Whitman roads, Walla Walla Fire District 4 and College Place firefighters responded to single hay bale fire. No injuries, cause unknown.
Milton-Freewater
Saturday
1:22 p.m. — Multiple agencies responded to fire at southeast end of Milton-Freewater in Couse Creek, Lincton Mountain Road and Marie Dorion Park area. Homes in the area were evacuated and livestock relocated. No known injuries or cause.
Columbia County
Friday
5:56 p.m. — Three small grass fires along U.S. Highway 12 by Turner Road, about five miles outside of Dayton. No injuries; cause appeared to be unintentional, possibly sparks from object dragging under passing vehicle.