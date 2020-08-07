LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
7:33 p.m. — Theft, stolen cell phone in parking lot of Circle K, 315 N. Second Ave.
10:00 a.m. — Disturbance, report of erratic behaving man, transported to hospital, 700 block of Cherry Street.
8:34 a.m. — Theft, items stolen from covered truck overnight, 2100 block of Plaza Way.
July 31
3:24 a.m. — A short vehicle pursuit at Pioneer Park, 940 E. Alder St.
College Place
Thursday
4:25 p.m. — Theft of wheelbarrow, 300 block of Highland Park Drive.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Today
2:47 a.m. — Kenneth F. Hutchings Jr., for investigation of possession of controlled substance and DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Thursday
12:43 p.m. — Report of a house on fire. Firefighters arrived to find smoke from a cardboard box with a cigarette thrown in it, no flames, 200 block of West Chestnut Street.
12:21 p.m. — T-bone collision, airbags deployed, minor injuries with no transports, Abbott Road and Howard Street.
12:17 p.m. — Branch on fire, tangled up in power wire, South Clinton Street and Francis Avenue.