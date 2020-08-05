EMERGENCY SERVICES ES stock
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

7:33 a.m. — Weapon violation, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

College Place

Today

1:40 a.m. — Theft of motor vehicle, 00 block of Northeast Ivy Lane.

Tuesday

8:40 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block of Southeast Birch Avenue.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

3:07 p.m. — Fraud/Forgery, Smith Frozen Foods on Depot Street, Weston.

5:21 p.m. — Assault, Weston Police Department on Main Street, Weston.

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

2:19 p.m. — Theft, 00 block of Winemakers Lane.

Monday

11:26 p.m. — Assault, 200 block of Sunset Drive in Burbank.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

2:18 p.m. — Ronald H. Mitchell, for investigation of possession of controlled substance and attempt to avoid a police vehicle.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

8:33 p.m. — Burn complaint, 100 block of Maple Street.

Monday

2:09 p.m. — Blocking accident, East Poplar Street and South First Avenue.

 

