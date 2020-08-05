LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
7:33 a.m. — Weapon violation, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
College Place
Today
1:40 a.m. — Theft of motor vehicle, 00 block of Northeast Ivy Lane.
Tuesday
8:40 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block of Southeast Birch Avenue.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
3:07 p.m. — Fraud/Forgery, Smith Frozen Foods on Depot Street, Weston.
5:21 p.m. — Assault, Weston Police Department on Main Street, Weston.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
2:19 p.m. — Theft, 00 block of Winemakers Lane.
Monday
11:26 p.m. — Assault, 200 block of Sunset Drive in Burbank.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
2:18 p.m. — Ronald H. Mitchell, for investigation of possession of controlled substance and attempt to avoid a police vehicle.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
8:33 p.m. — Burn complaint, 100 block of Maple Street.
Monday
2:09 p.m. — Blocking accident, East Poplar Street and South First Avenue.