U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

11:46 a.m.— Burglary, 900 block of Isaacs Avenue.

Sunday

5:57 p.m. — One-vehicle, noninjury collision, East U.S. Highway 12 and Lewiston Road.

Friday

5:38 p.m. — Grass fire around a garage, 900 block of Willow Street.

College Place

Monday

7:11 p.m. — Noninjury collision, vehicle hit street lamp post and knocked it down, East Whitman Drive and North College Avenue.

8:29 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 1300 block of Southwest Riparian Court.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

8:23 p.m. — Vehicle hit a deer, 00 block of East U.S. Highway 12, Waitsburg.

11:46 a.m. — Malicious criminal mischief, tire slashed, 00 block of Blalock Drive, in Walla Walla.

Friday

1:55 p.m. — Traffic complaint/investigation, switching license plates, 400 block of East 10th Street, Waitsburg.

July 28

8:37 a.m. — Theft of saw, 600 block of Wallula Avenue, Walla Walla.

July 27

12:51 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block of Columbia Road, Burbank.

9:08 a.m. — Theft of gates and aluminum roofing 300 block of Orchard Street, Walla Walla.

July 22

2:07 p.m. — Malicious-criminal mischief, driver cited and released for driving on a suspended license third degree, Middle Waitsburg Road/Preston Ranch Road, Waitsburg.

Umatilla County

Monday

6:49 p.m. — Trespass, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

12:33 p.m. — Harassment, Perkins, Lewis Spring Neighborhood Watch on Hurst Lane, Milton-Freewater.

Saturday

9:22 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision; Locust Trailer Court on North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater.

8:07 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision; vehicle hit the Decorative Concrete Systems building overnight, 85452 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

Friday

6:25 p.m. — Motor vehicle collision; noninjury, Spofford Road, in Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla County

Monday

10:31 p.m. — Chance W. Goldsworthy, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance and failure to register after a felony sex offense conviction.

Department of Corrections

Walla Walla

Monday

9:16 p.m. — Dalton J. Bennett, for investigation of a DOC violation.

