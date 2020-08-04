LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
11:46 a.m.— Burglary, 900 block of Isaacs Avenue.
Sunday
5:57 p.m. — One-vehicle, noninjury collision, East U.S. Highway 12 and Lewiston Road.
Friday
5:38 p.m. — Grass fire around a garage, 900 block of Willow Street.
College Place
Monday
7:11 p.m. — Noninjury collision, vehicle hit street lamp post and knocked it down, East Whitman Drive and North College Avenue.
8:29 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 1300 block of Southwest Riparian Court.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
8:23 p.m. — Vehicle hit a deer, 00 block of East U.S. Highway 12, Waitsburg.
11:46 a.m. — Malicious criminal mischief, tire slashed, 00 block of Blalock Drive, in Walla Walla.
Friday
1:55 p.m. — Traffic complaint/investigation, switching license plates, 400 block of East 10th Street, Waitsburg.
July 28
8:37 a.m. — Theft of saw, 600 block of Wallula Avenue, Walla Walla.
July 27
12:51 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block of Columbia Road, Burbank.
9:08 a.m. — Theft of gates and aluminum roofing 300 block of Orchard Street, Walla Walla.
July 22
2:07 p.m. — Malicious-criminal mischief, driver cited and released for driving on a suspended license third degree, Middle Waitsburg Road/Preston Ranch Road, Waitsburg.
Umatilla County
Monday
6:49 p.m. — Trespass, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
12:33 p.m. — Harassment, Perkins, Lewis Spring Neighborhood Watch on Hurst Lane, Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
9:22 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision; Locust Trailer Court on North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater.
8:07 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision; vehicle hit the Decorative Concrete Systems building overnight, 85452 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
6:25 p.m. — Motor vehicle collision; noninjury, Spofford Road, in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla County
Monday
10:31 p.m. — Chance W. Goldsworthy, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance and failure to register after a felony sex offense conviction.
Department of Corrections
Walla Walla
Monday
9:16 p.m. — Dalton J. Bennett, for investigation of a DOC violation.