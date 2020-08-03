LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
9:11 p.m. — Assault, a male was threatening tenants with an ax, 200 block of North Roosevelt Street.
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
6:24 a.m. — Theft, battery stolen from a car, 900 block of Lamb Street.
Saturday
7:47 a.m. — Criminal mischief, spray paint graffiti on the water tower, 300 block of Catherine Avenue.
9:42 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Southwest Second Avenue.
Umatilla County
Monday
12:35 a.m. — Suspicious activity, Milton-Freewater Cemetery, 54700 Milton Cemetery Road.
Sunday
6:17 a.m. — Trespass, Stephens Road/Prunedale Road, in Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
7:36 p.m. — Trespass, Athena Grocery, 313 E. Main St.
8:20 a.m. —Trespass, at Villadom Mobile Home Park, 53785 W. Crockett Rd., in Milton-Freewater.
Friday
8:13 p.m. — Trespass, Ingle Chapel Congregational Church on Highway 339, in Milton-Freewater.
7:52 p.m. — Fireworks complaint, Suzi’s Handy Mart, 211 N. Water St., in Weston.
6:46 p.m. — Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, Winn Road, in Weston.
3:23 p.m. — Suspicious activity, Waterman Road, in Athena.
3:36 p.m. — Theft, Crittenden, Spofford Neighborhood Watch on Grant Road, in Milton-Freewater.
2:07 p.m. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Skyline Road/Usfs 64 Road, in Weston.
12:18 p.m. — Theft, Spofford Station on Elliot Road, in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla County
Sunday
9:55 p.m. — Charles E. Whetstine, for investigation of second-degree assault.
10:48 a.m. — Antonio M. Alejandre-Munoz, for investigation of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Saturday
5:41 p.m. — Jesse S. Sain, for investigation of third-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and second-degree domestic violence assault.
Umatilla County
Saturday
5:14 p.m. — Michelle L. Phillips, for investigation of unlawful use of a weapon and several misdemeanors, in Milton-Freewater.
Department of Corrections
Walla Walla
Friday
3:13 p.m. — Diana I. Creamer, for investigation of a DOC violation.