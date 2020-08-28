EMERGENCY SERVICES ES stock
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

4:51 p.m. — Fraud, report of a check stolen in Oregon and cashed in Walla Walla, 00 block of West First Avenue.

11:19 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block of Main Street.

10:06 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1500 block of Kelly Place.

Wednesday

2:26 p.m. — Lost property, report of a lost cell phone, 1600 block of West Poplar Street.

Tuesday

Umatilla County

Thursday

5:20 p.m. — Civil complaint, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.

4:43 p.m. — Burglary, Walnut Street, Milton-Freewater.

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

1:30 p.m. — Theft, stolen trailer, 700 block of Ankeny Street.

7:09 a.m. — Theft, package stolen, 900 block of South Wilbur Avenue.

Aug. 22

11:19 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block of Garden Street, Waitsburg.

6:33 a.m. — Identity theft, 1000 block of Preston Avenue, Waitsburg.

Arrests

Department of Corrections

Thursday

4:05 p.m. — Kyle J. Bennett, for investigation of DOC violation.

Walla Walla County

Thursday

10:45 p.m. — Dalton J. Bennett, for investigation of DOC violation.

Walla Walla

Today

12:45 a.m. — Daniel T. Illescas, for investigation of DOC violation.

Thursday

6:03 p.m. — Daniel A. Rhoads, for investigation of burglary.

College Place

Thursday

3:10 p.m. — Michael Coronado, for investigation of being a fugitive.

 

