LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

7:47 p.m. — Graffiti, 200 block of East Broadway Avenue.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

9:51 a.m. — Theft, South Franklin Street, Weston.

4:33 p.m. — Car prowl, Bordertown Feed & Supply parking lot, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

Walla Walla

Wednesday

5:08 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 100 block of Elliot Place.

Tuesday

8:09 a.m. — Theft, teen using family credit cards without permission, 500 block of East Sumach Street.

Monday

11:30 a.m. — Theft, bank account information stolen, 00 block of North Third Avenue.

12:55 p.m. — Identity theft, 2000 block of Crawford Drive.

Sunday

6:46 p.m. — Theft, bike stolen, 800 block of Valencia Street.

Aug. 20

12:20 p.m. — Identity theft, 300 block of South First Avenue.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

1:53 p.m. — Two-car crash, intersection of State Route 125 and Plaza Way. No injuries.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

2:55 p.m. — Kash M. Leon, for investigation of a DOC violation.

4:32 p.m. — Abel Espinoza-Labra, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Walla Walla

Wednesday 9:57 a.m. — Samantha M. Wilmoth, for investigation of a DOC violation.

6:10 p.m. — Henry Hubbard, for investigation of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, and custodial interference.

10:04 p.m. — James J. Hickson, for investigation of harassment involving previous conviction of threats to kill, malicious harassment, and open alcohol container.

College Place

Wednesday

8:03 p.m. — Michael A. Verdun, for investigation of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

 

