LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
7:47 p.m. — Graffiti, 200 block of East Broadway Avenue.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
9:51 a.m. — Theft, South Franklin Street, Weston.
4:33 p.m. — Car prowl, Bordertown Feed & Supply parking lot, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla
Wednesday
5:08 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 100 block of Elliot Place.
Tuesday
8:09 a.m. — Theft, teen using family credit cards without permission, 500 block of East Sumach Street.
Monday
11:30 a.m. — Theft, bank account information stolen, 00 block of North Third Avenue.
12:55 p.m. — Identity theft, 2000 block of Crawford Drive.
Sunday
6:46 p.m. — Theft, bike stolen, 800 block of Valencia Street.
Aug. 20
12:20 p.m. — Identity theft, 300 block of South First Avenue.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
1:53 p.m. — Two-car crash, intersection of State Route 125 and Plaza Way. No injuries.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
2:55 p.m. — Kash M. Leon, for investigation of a DOC violation.
4:32 p.m. — Abel Espinoza-Labra, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Walla Walla
Wednesday 9:57 a.m. — Samantha M. Wilmoth, for investigation of a DOC violation.
6:10 p.m. — Henry Hubbard, for investigation of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, and custodial interference.
10:04 p.m. — James J. Hickson, for investigation of harassment involving previous conviction of threats to kill, malicious harassment, and open alcohol container.
College Place
Wednesday
8:03 p.m. — Michael A. Verdun, for investigation of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.