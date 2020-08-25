EMERGENCY SERVICES

LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
11:25 a.m. — Woman was driving south on Division Street when her vehicle struck a parked, occupied car and overturned, landing on its top. The driver was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. No other injuries were reported.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
1:57 p.m. — Computer trespass reported in 700 block of Tumbleweed Lane, Burbank.
Wednesday
1:20 p.m. — Theft of handgun from residence in 3700 block of Old Milton Highway, Walla Walla, sometime in the last three days.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
4:21 p.m. — Wallet stolen in 1000 block of West Broadway Avenue, debit card used by someone other than owner.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Monday
11:23 p.m. — Joshua Barker, 28, on investigation of felony harassment.
2:37 p.m. — Matthew Hastings, on investigation of Department of Corrections violation.
11:46 a.m. — Roberto Ramirez, on investigation of DOC violation.
10:09 a.m. — Jazrale Ruston, on investigation of DOC violation.
Fire runs
Walla Walla
Monday
2:09 p.m. — Fire District 4 responded to a combine fire in the 4400 block of Spring Creek Road and was able to put out flames before equipment was damaged. No injuries reported.