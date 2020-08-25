EMERGENCY SERVICES
Photo by coolmilo via Unsplash

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

11:25 a.m. — Woman was driving south on Division Street when her vehicle struck a parked, occupied car and overturned, landing on its top. The driver was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. No other injuries were reported.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

1:57 p.m. — Computer trespass reported in 700 block of Tumbleweed Lane, Burbank.

Wednesday

1:20 p.m. — Theft of handgun from residence in 3700 block of Old Milton Highway, Walla Walla, sometime in the last three days.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

4:21 p.m. — Wallet stolen in 1000 block of West Broadway Avenue, debit card used by someone other than owner.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Monday

11:23 p.m. — Joshua Barker, 28, on investigation of felony harassment.

2:37 p.m. — Matthew Hastings, on investigation of Department of Corrections violation.

11:46 a.m. — Roberto Ramirez, on investigation of DOC violation.

10:09 a.m. — Jazrale Ruston, on investigation of DOC violation.

Fire runs

Walla Walla

Monday

2:09 p.m. — Fire District 4 responded to a combine fire in the 4400 block of Spring Creek Road and was able to put out flames before equipment was damaged. No injuries reported.

 

Tags

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.