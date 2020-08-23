EMERGENCY SERVICES
FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Thursday

8:08 a.m. — Fallen power lines, 1200 block Pleasant Street.

Wednesday

12:53 p.m. — Two-car crash, partially blocking, no injuries, intersection of South Second Avenue and Newell Street.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Friday

1:11 p.m. — Graffiti, stop sign at Catherine Avenue and South Russell Street.

ARRESTS

College Place

Friday

6:34 p.m. — Zachary G. Jones, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance, weapons violation, use or delivery of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.

Milton-Freewater

Saturday

1:18 a.m. — Max A. Wilson, 21, for investigation of parole violation, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

 

