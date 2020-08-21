LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Aug. 13
9:14 a.m. — Several tires were damaged in the 1400-1500 blocks of Portland Avenue and 300 block of North Bellevue Avenue.
College Place
Thursday
9:06 p.m. — Theft, 700 block South College Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
5:58 p.m. — Theft, Couse Creek Road, Marie Dorion Park.
Arrests
Department of Corrections
Thursday
10:20 a.m. — Jerrod J. Hale, for investigation of a DOC violation.
FIRES
Umatilla County
Thursday
9:53 a.m. — Grass fire, no structures involved, Kirk Road and Highway 204, in Weston.