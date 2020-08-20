EMERGENCY SERVICES
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Umatilla County

Wednesday

2:24 p.m. — Hit and run, Weston, South State Street.

Oregon State Police

Wednesday

12:50 p.m. — Athena woman on Highway 204 near Weston Mountain Road was passing a truck in a passing lane. The truck swerved, and she nearly hit another vehicle while trying to react. She was not injured. Vehicle towed from scene.

ARRESTS

Washington State Patrol

Thursday

12:30 a.m. — Jacob W. Bradford, for investigation of DUI.

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

11:35 a.m. — Markes A. Cantrell Jr., for investigation of theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree robbery, and failure to comply.

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

11:18 a.m. — Christofer J. Lopez-Vasquez, for investigation of DOC violation.

3 p.m. — Senaida Garcia, for investigation of DOC violation.

Milton-Freewater

Wednesday

2:39 p.m. — Tyler J. Hays, for investigation of DOC violation.

 

