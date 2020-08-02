EMERGENCY SERVICES ES stock
Photo by coolmilo via Unsplash

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Thursday

10:35 a.m. — Robert C. Zabor, for investigation of a DOC violation.

2:55 p.m. — Brett L. Card, for investigation of a DOC violation.

3 p.m. — Christopher T. Smith, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Friday

2:35 p.m. — Jack J. Claphan-Oeder, for investigation of a DOC violation and failure to comply.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Milton-Freewater

Friday

12:37 p.m. — Forgery and/or fraud. Fake $20 bill found amid circulated currency, 1000 block of North Elizabeth Street.

10:45 p.m. — Hit and run, no injuries, driver backed into vehicle and fled the scene, 500 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue.

 

