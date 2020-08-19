U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

8:40 p.m. — Assault, 100 block Palouse Street.

8:13 p.m. — Collision occurred in angled parking spots, 200 block Alder Street.

3:13 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 600 block Wellington Avenue.

10:47 a.m. — Political signs stolen from yard, 100 block Otis Street.

5 a.m. — Trespassing, 100 block North Ninth Avenue.

Monday

10:56 p.m. — Two counterfeit $50 bills given to pizza delivery driver, 700 block South Seventh Avenue.

10:25 p.m. — Money missing from account after debit card went missing, 200 block South First Avenue.

11:38 a.m. — Burglary, 600 block Wellington Avenue.

2:22 p.m. — Motor vehicle theft, 300 block South Fourth Avenue.

Sunday

10:16 a.m. — Man bitten while interacting with a dog through a fence, 100 block West Pine Street.

Aug. 4

12:40 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block Kenwood Street.

College Place

Tuesday

5:18 p.m. — Collision, no injuries, Southeast Ash Avenue and East Whitman Drive.

3:55 p.m. — Theft of bicycles, Southeast Birch Street and Southeast 12th Street.

8:48 a.m. — Hit and run of property, no injuries, 100 block North College Avenue.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

6:18 a.m. — Traffic accident, no injuries, South Elizabeth Street and South Main Street

Umatilla County

Tuesday

9:17 p.m. — Trespass, Milton Freewater Cemetery.

8:14 a.m. — Littering, Whiteman Road and Powerline Road, Milton-Freewater.

Arrests

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

3:17 p.m. — Tyler Michael Usko, for investigation of a DOC violation.

 