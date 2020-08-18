LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
3:59 p.m. — Assault in 100 block of Newell Street.
8:57 a.m. — Two men cited for open alcohol containers at Jefferson Park.
7:25 a.m. — Man slumped over in passenger seat in vehicle parked in 1200 block of Alvarado Terrace, arrested for outstanding warrants.
Sunday
10:32 p.m. — Voyeurism in the 300 block of South Fourth Avenue.
College Place
Monday
1:06 p.m. — Burglary reported in 200 block Southeast Third Street.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
9:21 p.m. — Assault in 100 block of West Second Street in Waitsburg.
Friday
10:03 a.m. — Trespassing in the 200 block of Preston Avenue in Waitsburg. Subject later arrested.
7:25 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision in the 500 block of Offner Road, Walla Walla.
Umatilla County
Monday
10:59 p.m. — Report of trespassing on State Route 204 in Weston.
10:21 a.m. — Theft on West Jefferson Street in Athena.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Monday
8:15 a.m. — Nicholas Brian Dierick, on investigation of unlawful possession of firearm and drugs.
FIRE RUNS
Fire District 4
Today
3:08 a.m. — Vehicle hit fence in 800 block of South Campbell Road, driver transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Monday
5 p.m. — Responded to half-acre natural ground cover fire on Mojonnier Road, between 800 and 1000 blocks, power pole and structures threatened. No injuries reported.