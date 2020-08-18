U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

3:59 p.m. — Assault in 100 block of Newell Street.

8:57 a.m. — Two men cited for open alcohol containers at Jefferson Park.

7:25 a.m. — Man slumped over in passenger seat in vehicle parked in 1200 block of Alvarado Terrace, arrested for outstanding warrants.

Sunday

10:32 p.m. — Voyeurism in the 300 block of South Fourth Avenue.

College Place

Monday

1:06 p.m. — Burglary reported in 200 block Southeast Third Street.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

9:21 p.m. — Assault in 100 block of West Second Street in Waitsburg.

Friday

10:03 a.m. — Trespassing in the 200 block of Preston Avenue in Waitsburg. Subject later arrested.

7:25 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision in the 500 block of Offner Road, Walla Walla.

Umatilla County

Monday

10:59 p.m. — Report of trespassing on State Route 204 in Weston.

10:21 a.m. — Theft on West Jefferson Street in Athena.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Monday

8:15 a.m. — Nicholas Brian Dierick, on investigation of unlawful possession of firearm and drugs.

FIRE RUNS

Fire District 4

Today

3:08 a.m. — Vehicle hit fence in 800 block of South Campbell Road, driver transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.

Monday

5 p.m. — Responded to half-acre natural ground cover fire on Mojonnier Road, between 800 and 1000 blocks, power pole and structures threatened. No injuries reported.

 