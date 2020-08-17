U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Sunday

3:41 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block East Maple Street.

Saturday

10:12 p.m. — Theft, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.

4:23 p.m. — Burglary, 900 block Hobson Street.

12 p.m. — Bicycle theft, 1900 block Melrose Street.

Friday

5:19 p.m. — Bicycle theft, 300 block North Bellevue Avenue.

4:13 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, West Main Street and North Fourth Avenue.

Thursday

3:09 p.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, 900 block South Second Avenue.

Tuesday

4:45 p.m. — Two men tried sending marijuana in the mail, 1600 block Plaza Way.

Umatilla County

Sunday

11:58 a.m. —Theft, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

09:56 a.m. —Trespass, Highway 204, Weston.

Saturday

4:14 p.m. — Trespass, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

12:16 p.m. — Theft, Green Acres Mobile Park, 53752 Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.

Friday

9:33 p.m. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, South Broad Street, Weston.

5:32 p.m. — Trespass, East Jefferson Street, Athena.

11:32 a.m. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Highway 204, Weston.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Sunday

3:14 a.m. — Samantha Beltran, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.

Umatilla County

Saturday

10:05 p.m. — Ryan M. Kelty, for investigation of two counts of being a fugitive.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla County District No. 4

Sunday

12:51 p.m. — Vehicle fire, non-transport, U.S. Highway 12 milepost 341.

 

Tags

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.