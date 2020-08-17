LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
3:41 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block East Maple Street.
Saturday
10:12 p.m. — Theft, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.
4:23 p.m. — Burglary, 900 block Hobson Street.
12 p.m. — Bicycle theft, 1900 block Melrose Street.
Friday
5:19 p.m. — Bicycle theft, 300 block North Bellevue Avenue.
4:13 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, West Main Street and North Fourth Avenue.
Thursday
3:09 p.m. — Forgery/counterfeiting, 900 block South Second Avenue.
Tuesday
4:45 p.m. — Two men tried sending marijuana in the mail, 1600 block Plaza Way.
Umatilla County
Sunday
11:58 a.m. —Theft, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
09:56 a.m. —Trespass, Highway 204, Weston.
Saturday
4:14 p.m. — Trespass, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
12:16 p.m. — Theft, Green Acres Mobile Park, 53752 Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
9:33 p.m. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, South Broad Street, Weston.
5:32 p.m. — Trespass, East Jefferson Street, Athena.
11:32 a.m. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Highway 204, Weston.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Sunday
3:14 a.m. — Samantha Beltran, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance.
Umatilla County
Saturday
10:05 p.m. — Ryan M. Kelty, for investigation of two counts of being a fugitive.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla County District No. 4
Sunday
12:51 p.m. — Vehicle fire, non-transport, U.S. Highway 12 milepost 341.