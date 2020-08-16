ARRESTS
Umatilla County
Friday
2:35 p.m. — Leroy D. Kerr, 46, for investigation of a post-prison supervision sanction.
Washington State Patrol
Friday
8:45 p.m. — Jillian F. Cleveland, of Dayton, for investigation of DUI.
