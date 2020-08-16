ARRESTS

Umatilla County

Friday

2:35 p.m. — Leroy D. Kerr, 46, for investigation of a post-prison supervision sanction.

Washington State Patrol

Friday

8:45 p.m. — Jillian F. Cleveland, of Dayton, for investigation of DUI.

 

