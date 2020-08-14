U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

7:03 p.m. — Package theft, 700 block of Ricky Lane.

3:08 p.m. — Burglary, unlawful entrance attempted, 00 block of Spokane Street.

2:23 p.m. — Found property, abandoned bike, 2800 block of Melrose Street.

12:02 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1300 block of Ruth Street.

9:09 a.m. — Found property, abandoned bike, Bridge Street and Olive Street.

8:20 a.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 1400 block of Rose Street.

Wednesday

6:01 p.m. — Protection order violation over cyberspace, 2100 block of Howard Street.

8:52 a.m. — Animal attack, woman reported being attacked by a loose dog, no injuries, 1200 block of Francis Street.

Aug. 9

8:52 a.m. — Unaccompanied youth reported, male child was later reunited with family, 800 block of South Second Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Sunday

1:12 p.m. — Animal attack, report of neighbor’s dogs killing chickens, 600 block of Edith Street in Burbank.

Umatilla County

Thursday

2:32 p.m. — Trespass, Waterman Road, Athena.

Arrests

Umatilla County

Thursday

5:28 p.m. — Glenn W. Key for investigation of second-degree burglary.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

12:45 p.m. — Adam J. Morris, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla

Wednesday

9:21 p.m. — Small fires along the U.S. Highway and East Rees Avenue.

 

Tags

Reporter

Jeremy Burnham covers education and Columbia County for the Union-Bulletin. He is a recent graduate of Eastern Washington University, where he studied journalism, and is an Eastern Eagle fanatic.