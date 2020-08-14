LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
7:03 p.m. — Package theft, 700 block of Ricky Lane.
3:08 p.m. — Burglary, unlawful entrance attempted, 00 block of Spokane Street.
2:23 p.m. — Found property, abandoned bike, 2800 block of Melrose Street.
12:02 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1300 block of Ruth Street.
9:09 a.m. — Found property, abandoned bike, Bridge Street and Olive Street.
8:20 a.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 1400 block of Rose Street.
Wednesday
6:01 p.m. — Protection order violation over cyberspace, 2100 block of Howard Street.
8:52 a.m. — Animal attack, woman reported being attacked by a loose dog, no injuries, 1200 block of Francis Street.
Aug. 9
8:52 a.m. — Unaccompanied youth reported, male child was later reunited with family, 800 block of South Second Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
1:12 p.m. — Animal attack, report of neighbor’s dogs killing chickens, 600 block of Edith Street in Burbank.
Umatilla County
Thursday
2:32 p.m. — Trespass, Waterman Road, Athena.
Arrests
Umatilla County
Thursday
5:28 p.m. — Glenn W. Key for investigation of second-degree burglary.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
12:45 p.m. — Adam J. Morris, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla
Wednesday
9:21 p.m. — Small fires along the U.S. Highway and East Rees Avenue.